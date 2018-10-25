Enjoy a fall day at the BAT FESTIVAL, Audubon Louisiana Nature Center, 11000 Lake Forest Blvd., and learn all about bats in a free daylong festival with crafts, face painting and more starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. Reserve a spot on a tour of the center's trails, looking and listening for bats. Tour $5-$7. www.audubonnatureinstitute.org.
Vampires and witches come out at two costumed affairs: ANNE RICE'S VAMPIRE LESTAT FAN CLUB, 8 p.m. Friday at the Board of Trade, 316 Magazine St. $130, www.arvlfc.com, and the NEW ORLEANS WITCHES BALL, 8 p.m. Saturday at the Elms Mansion, 3029 St. Charles Ave., www.neworleanswitchesball.com. $175.
For the kids, the PARK-A-BOO HALLOWEEN FESTIVAL offers trick-or-treating, a haunted house, games, stories and a costume contest. 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday at Lafreniere Park in Metairie. www.park-a-boo.com. $8, $6 for ages 3-12, free for 2 and younger.