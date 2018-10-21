“The first rule of storytelling,” according to Katurian K. Katurian, the main character in “The Pillowman,” is “don’t believe everything you read in the paper.”
Fair enough. But please believe this: “The Pillowman” is not for the faint of heart.
Presented by the NOLA Project (through Nov. 3 at Lusher’s Lion’s Gate Theater), “The Pillowman” is a pitch-black comedy about the investigation of a string of child murders. It is a gruesome, Kafkaesque psychological thriller that elicits gasps, startled yelps, and unexpected laughs. It depicts murder and torture. And it is, if one can stomach the content, a delightfully macabre evening of theater.
The play takes place in the police interrogation room of an authoritarian dictatorship. A pair of detectives, Tupolski and Ariel (Michael Aaron Santos and Meredith Owens, in a terrific pas de deux of good cop, bad cop) are questioning a writer, Katurian (James Bartelle), whose lurid stories seem to have inspired a serial murderer of local children.
Did he do it? Certainly not, he says. But you have to admit, it does look a little suspicious.
Playwright Martin McDonagh, whose work includes “The Cripple of Inishmaan” and “The Lieutenant of Inishmore,” as well as screenplays for “In Burges” and recent Oscar winner “Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri,” weaves a narrative that questions the motives of everyone involved: the cops, the writer and the writer’s developmentally delayed brother (Michael Joel Bartelle), who’s brought in to soften up the suspect.
As Katurian, James Bartelle is the show’s unsteady center. Unexpectedly caught in a game of cat and mouse, his powerful performance swings from confusion and compassion to anger and violence and back again. He also plays the role of storyteller, as McDonagh’s script is rooted in the character’s fondness for creepy fables and fairy tales. With titles like “The Little Apple Men,” "The Three Gibbet Crossroads” and, of course, “The Pillowman,” each tale gets a proper recitation from Bartelle, and the chilling effect recalls grisly urban legends told at late-night sleepovers or ghastly ghost stories around a campfire.
Katurian’s brother Michal is played deftly by Bartelle’s real-life brother, Michael Joel Bartelle, in his first onstage appearance in New Orleans. The engaging pair provide the play with an emotional warmth that offers a glimmer of humanity in this otherwise cold-hearted place.
As the investigating officers, Santos and Owens poke and prod (and worse) as they interrogate the brothers with leering contempt, though the case exposes the cracks in their own uneasy partnership. Santos plays the good cop with a slippery slyness, while Owens alternates between an anxious simmer and a raging boil.
The cast is rounded out by a pair of young actors, Wade Rogers and Nadia Eiler, whose wide-eyed innocence is a foil to the meanness around them, reminding audiences what’s at stake in the investigation.
The set, designed by Steve Schepker and lit by Joshua Courtney, is outstanding, as the bare interrogation room opens up to reveal a house of horrors. Frightful effects are fortified by the production’s sound design (Matt Jackson), props (Jamie Bird), and special effects (Rebecca Elizabeth Hollingsworth).
New Orleans is certainly a town that revels in the spooky sights and sounds of the Halloween season, and every year opportunities for “fright nights” abound, whether it’s the horror-movie hijinks of haunted houses, the parade of ghouls at the Krewe of Boo, or the madding crowd on Frenchmen Street. This year, the NOLA Project rivals them all with a violent, uncomfortable piece of theater that will likely haunt audiences well after the curtain falls.
***********************
'The Pillowman'
WHEN: through Nov. 3
WHERE: Lusher’s Lion’s Gate Theater, 5426 Freret St.
TICKETS: $20-38
INFO: www.nolaproject.com or (504) 302-9117