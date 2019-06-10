Sometimes the smallest item has the greatest impact, the tiniest detail tells the biggest story. And a little-known artist has the widest audience.
Even if you don’t know the name Michael Deas, you know his work. He has paintings in the Smithsonian, but most likely you have seen his art at the cinema or perhaps in your own mailbox.
Deas' skill as a realist painter, not to mention as an award-winning illustrator, is not limited to these venues, but Columbia Pictures and the United States Postal Service are his two biggest distributors. Coming soon to a post office near you is his latest work of fine art. You can buy it for 55 cents.
The commemorative stamp featuring the late George H.W. Bush, Deas’ 24th commission for the USPS, debuts June 12, the 41st president’s birthday. Pre-orders are already available on the website.
On May 10, Deas’ 19th-century oil painting techniques marked the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad with Forever Stamps of both the Jupiter and Engine No. 119 – the steam engines that met during the Golden Spike ceremony marking the railroad’s opening.
Bush's is the third presidential portrait Deas has done for the USPS, having painted Gerald Ford in 2007 and Ronald Reagan in 2005.
So how does Deas capture the essence of someone he has never met?
In the case of deceased presidents, it’s a tall order; surviving family members must OK the finished product. Nancy Reagan once rejected a stamp portrait of Ronald Reagan by another commissioned artist, and Deas was tapped to create a new one, which won the approval of the First Lady.
“I like the intimacy of the small picture. There is something very personal about working at that scale,” says Deas, who creates these portraits on wood panels or heavy paper mounted on wood, usually 5 by 9 inches, the painting then printed as a postage stamp less than an inch square.
Deas’ easel is positioned by a large window in his studio on the second story of his French Quarter home, overlooking one of the quiet blocks of Gov. Nicholls Street.
Generous window light falls onto piles of sketches on tables, art on the walls and a charming cat named Theo, whose impish joy in life is to lighten the mood of a serious artist at work.
Deas’ first portrait stamp was done in 1995, a portrait of Tennessee Williams. Other iconic figures followed: James Dean, Marilyn Monroe, Humphrey Bogart, Audrey Hepburn, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Katherine Anne Porter and Edgar Allen Poe.
During the 25 years Deas has produced art for commemorative stamps, the price of postage has risen a mere 23 cents, from 32 cents to today’s Forever Stamp for 55 cents.
Rummaging in the past
Capturing the countenance of a person requires rummaging into the subject’s past, from reading biographies and autobiographies of a statesman to studying the literary works of an author to watching film clips of an actor.
Sometimes planting his feet where a subject has gone before is a way for Deas to dig deeper into his subject matter.
While working on the portrait of Fitzgerald, Deas explored some of the author’s old haunts.
“One was a brownstone building on Cathedral Hill, where he completed ‘This Side of Paradise.’ And I did have a cocktail or two in the Commodore Hotel Bar, where old Scott is said to have had one or two himself,” said Deas.
Deep expression lines, distinctive noses and asymmetrical features are welcome fodder for an artist lost in the details of a likeness. The most perfect face, it turns out, can be bewildering.
“The most challenging likeness I have painted for a stamp so far was Audrey Hepburn, surprisingly enough. Hard to say why. Perhaps it was the delicacy of her features, or that exquisitely long neck. I really don’t know. But it took quite a few attempts to finally capture her properly,” said Deas.
Eye for detail
His portrait of Benjamin Franklin appeared on the cover of Time magazine in 2003. Five more covers for Time would follow — four of them were presidential portraits: a young Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin Roosevelt and Thomas Jefferson.
Those with a similar eye for detail will notice that the background of the portrait often adds another dimension to the person portrayed in oils. In the case of Tennessee Williams, a lone passenger in the streetcar in the background bears an uncanny resemblance to Blanche DuBois, the tormented Southern belle in “A Streetcar Named Desire.” And in a portrait of James Dean, a turbulent sky in the background evokes the rebellious lifestyle of the young actor who died in a car crash at 24.
In possibly his most widely seen image, Deas was hired in 1991 by Sony Pictures Entertainment to revamp the Columbia Pictures logo, the iconic image of a woman holding a torch that flashes on the screen ahead of thousands of movies.
Deas’ work is featured in The Historic New Orleans Collection’s “Art of the City” at 520 Royal St. through Oct. 6. Several of Deas’ paintings, including his portrait of Poe, are part of the permanent collection of the Ogden Museum of Southern Art.
The 61-year-old artist’s love of realist painting at an early age never wavered as other expressions of art were gaining popularity. Deas would study realistic portraits and landscapes in museums, getting as close to them as possible to observe technique down to the subtlety of a brush stroke. He considers himself self-taught, even though he attended Pratt Institute.
Perhaps the greatest testament to his success as a modern master of realist painting comes from someone who knew a certain subject best: After the release of his stamp featuring the 40th president, the famously critical First Lady Nancy Reagan wrote Michael Deas a personal note of gratitude.