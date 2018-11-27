The father and daughter credited with much of the visual flavor of the French Quarter will be featured in an exhibit opening Sunday, Dec. 2, at the Cabildo, located on Jackson Square.
Father and daughter Don Andres Almonester and Micaela, the Baroness de Pontalba, will be seen in portraits hanging side-by-side for the first time in history. The duo was instrumental in reviving what is now Jackson Square, including the cast-iron gates that are symbolic of New Orleans architecture.
Organized by the Louisiana State Museum and guest curator Randolph Delehanty, Ph.D., the exhibit will draw on portraits, rare documents and treasures from the Pontalba family château in France, historical drawings, and historic and commissioned photographs to revisualize New Orleans’ iconic urban core: Jackson Square, St. Louis Cathedral, the Cabildo, the Presbytère, and the twin Pontalba Buildings.
Charles-Edouard and Isabelle, the current baron and baroness Delfau de Pontalba of le château de Mont-l'Évêque in France, will be traveling to the opening.
The exhibit, which runs through the fall of 2019, will be featured at the black-tie Founders' Ball Friday, Dec. 1 at the Cabildo. The exhibit will then open to the public Saturday and be on view Tuesdays to Sundays.
Michaela de Almonester y Roxas, the baroness, was a New Orleans-born aristocrat, business woman and real estate developer. Her life was filled with wealth and tragedy, including surviving a gunshot wound to the chest in an attack by her father-in-law. Her father started the transformation of the square by funding the rebuilding of the Cabildo, St. Louis Cathedral and the Presbytère following the 1788 fire.
The baroness continued rejuvenating the square, once named Place D’Armes, with the Upper and Lower Pontalba buildings. In addition, she helped pay for the statue of Jackson, and converted the once-muddy grounds into a public park.
For information, visit thelmf.org.