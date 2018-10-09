Near the beginning of “Satchmo at the Waldorf,” a 70-year-old Louis Armstrong stands alone backstage at the Empire Room in New York’s Waldorf Astoria Hotel.
He’s getting ready for a show — one of his last, it turns out — and he’s mustering up the energy to finish getting dressed: black tuxedo pants, white shirt, patent leather shoes. Standing in front of the dressing room mirror, the ailing jazz legend wonders aloud, “How did I get so old?”
From Storyville to stardom, the life of Louis Armstrong contains multitudes of conflicts and contradictions. With a journalist’s eye and a biographer’s touch, playwright Terry Teachout (theater critic at “The Wall Street Journal” and author of “Pops: A Life of Louis Armstrong”), reveals the inner turmoil behind Armstrong’s electric smile, iconic voice and innovative American music.
Directed by Maxwell Williams, “Satchmo at the Waldorf” (through Oct. 21 at Le Petit Theatre) stars Barry Shabaka Henley, a New Orleans native now based in Los Angeles. Henley does triple duty in the one-man show, playing Armstrong, Armstrong’s longtime manager Joe Glaser, and Miles Davis, who speaks for a younger generation of musicians inspired by Armstrong's talent but dismayed by his pandering to white audiences.
And what is Armstrong’s response to those young cats who called him an Uncle Tom or accused him of selling out his race? It’s unprintable here.
“Satchmo” portrays a side of Armstrong often at odds with his public image. The character cusses a blue streak, fires up a reefer and wrestles with the legacy of his success.
As he paces the room (the handsome set by Hannah Lax captures both the luxury of the big-city hotel and the stark, transitory nature of a backstage dressing room), Armstrong acknowledges that his career was shaped by Glaser’s heavy hand.
He recalls advice from New Orleans drummer Black Benny Williams, who told the young trumpeter, “Find you a white man who likes you, a big boss man ... You do that, nobody can harm you.”
But as a star whose fame spanned the Jim Crow era through the Civil Rights movement, Armstrong is frustrated at being overlooked for the barriers he broke, and he’s pained by losing support from black audiences.
Henley gives a dynamic performance, commanding the stage as the free-wheeling Armstrong, whose musings and recollections range from heartfelt and humorous to serious and sad.
At the drop of a handkerchief, Henley switches from Armstrong to Glaser and back again, embodying both the jazz legend and the mobbed-up Jewish manager who always had Armstrong’s best interests at heart, except when he didn’t.
It’s an impressive bit of stagecraft, as Henley effectively — and seemingly effortlessly — portrays two men (three, actually, including the cameo from Miles Davis) with just a shift in his voice and mannerisms and a creative lighting design from Joshua Courtney.
The tension between Armstrong and Glaser, the push-and-pull between honoring the music and raking in the money, is the central conflict in “Satchmo.”
As the narrative rambles from story to story, the anecdotes are tinged with a mixture of pride and regret. The best moments reveal a behind-the-scenes history of Armstrong’s career: the accidental success of “Hello Dolly,” a tune that Armstrong disliked; his anger over Eisenhower’s handling of desegregation in a Little Rock high school; the shady business deals that left Armstrong bitter after Glaser’s death.
“Satchmo” doesn’t rely on a lot of high drama or edge-of-your-seat intensity to engage audiences. And it’s not a musical — jazz fans hoping to hear rousing renditions of Armstrong’s big hits or deep cuts will have to settle for a few snippets of recorded audio.
Instead, the play is more like a well-crafted documentary brought to life on stage. It’s bolstered by compelling characters whose lives and careers were shaped by the social forces of their time, and who ending up reshaping those same forces through their dogged pursuit of art, money and showmanship.
********************
'Satchmo at the Waldorf'
WHEN: Through Oct. 21
WHERE: Le Petit Theatre, 616 St. Peter St.
TICKETS: $25-55 ($15 for students)
INFO: (504) 522-2081 or lepetittheatre.com