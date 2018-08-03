You've seen them about town. One or two in folding chairs, perhaps, with a small easel set up in front. Another may have been sitting on the ground cross-legged, looking intently at a building or a tree. Some will have pencils in hand; others, pen and ink.
They're members of the Urban Sketchers, an international group with a chapter in New Orleans. And Saturday, during Hancock Whitney White Linen Night, you'll have the chance to see the results of their weekend outings at an exhibit at the New Orleans Architecture Foundation’s gallery, 1000 St. Charles Ave.
“We didn’t realize there was an international group of urban sketchers when we first got started,“ said Ron Martinez, an architect who, along with architecture foundation Director Joel Pominville, founded the local group more than a year ago.
“Instead, it developed out of something we did in our office (Scairono Martinez Architects) over the course of a year, when everyone made a sketch a day and posted them on Instagram.
"Last year, during Art for Arts’ Sake, we put them up in the office. There were literally thousands of little sketches hanging all over the office, and each one represented a different perspective on New Orleans’ built environment.“
On the first Saturday morning of each month, the group takes to the streets. Eight to 12 group members gather at a designated “rallying” spot, greet new participants, then break up into smaller groups to find a subject each person finds appealing. Many choose to go it alone.
“We keep it loose: no instructions and no critiques. We have covered the city, from Bywater to Uptown and the Garden District, to the Lakefront and the marina, across the river," Martinez said. "The goal is to get to as many neighborhoods as possible."
Architect Charlotte Throop turns out for the monthly sketch-athons. Her work appears in the show.
“I work with pencil, then I apply watercolor,” she said. “The watercolor helps show areas of light and dark, and it reads better on the page.”
For Throop, the gatherings are akin to a yoga class.
“They're highly meditative, likely similar to what some people get out of running,” she said. “I love to draw, especially outdoors, and I like having others around. Sketching can be a solitary pursuit.”
Christopher Peragine is equally committed to the art of architectural drawing. A New Orleanian who lived in Seattle for 35 years, he joined the group just a few months ago after returning home.
“I’m always looking for opportunities to visit with like-minded people,” he said. “As an architect who draws, rather than uses the computer to design, I love getting out and drawing buildings. It’s a way to focus on the details, to try to understand why decisions were made the way that they were. Having to put something down on paper requires you to really see it. It’s a way of problem solving.”
Pominville, whose work also appears in the show, said it includes more than 80 pieces of art by 21 artists, including Pominville, Peragine, Throop and Martinez, plus Rachelle Falcon, Peter Fortier, Bill Hall, Linda Hart, Wendy King, David Lachin, Andrew Liles, Miriam Lilje, Caitlin Morehouse, Marina Reed, Mark Reynolds, Elaine Roark, Ruby Rudnick, Laura Saxon, Megan Tagesen, Nick Weber, and Charles Weimer.
“It’s a pretty diverse group. There are architecture students in their 20s and people in their 70s,” Martinez said. “Anyone can come out and join us. You don’t need to be an architect.”
In fact, despite hot weather and the exhibit opening Saturday night, the group plans to meet at 10 a.m. Saturday to sketch the New Orleans Museum of Art.
Since becoming an official chapter of the international nonprofit Urban Sketchers, a host of information has been made available to the local sketchers. The international group’s website reports that it has an annual symposium that includes workshops, instruction and, of course, plenty of opportunities to draw or sketch en plein air. The next symposium location isn’t too bad either: Next up, Amsterdam.
Urban Sketchers
Exhibit Opening
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4
WHERE: Center for Architecture + Design, 1000 St. Charles Ave.
ADMISSION: Free
INFO: (504) 525-8320, noaf.org