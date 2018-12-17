Christmas is just days away, and there might not be a more family-oriented holiday in the world. There are hours of cooking. There are massive family meals. There are gifts to open. Who’s going to read "The Night Before Christmas"? Someone has to make sure the kids are behaving, and someone has to make sure that eccentric aunt or uncle of yours is, too.

It’s a lot.

Which might explain why Christmas is also one of the most popular nights of the year to go out and grab a drink (or three) at the bar.

Explained Kelly Connelley, a bartender at Finn McCool’s Irish Pub, a Mid-City watering hole that sees a big crowd on Christmas night: “For people with families, I think getting out of the house for a little bit can be a good way to escape any holiday stress that might be building up.”

Joseph Frisard, a born-and-raised New Orleanian, agreed. “Family’s great. But between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, it can get exhausting. I’m not even saying escape them. They can come, too. Sometimes it’s good to just get out of the house and mix things up a little.”

Whether you’re looking for a short reprieve from good ol' Mee-maw or a change-of-pace activity with the whole clan, there’s plenty to keep you busy in New Orleans — even on Christmas. Here just a sample of what’s going on.

1. J&J’s Sports Lounge is a neighborhood bar tucked in a cozy corner of the Bywater, featuring some of the cheapest drinks in the city. Its regulars are as loyal as they come, and J&J’s gives the love right back.

On Christmas, they host a neighborhood potluck starting at 4 p.m. Bring anything you want — from one of your Mom’s famous sides to a pie you threw together in an hour — and join dozens of friendly New Orleanians for a meal and a pint.

2. For a formal affair, between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the Roosevelt Hotel, brunch in the Waldorf Astoria Ballroom is classic elegance. The mouth-watering buffet starts at $105 for adults, and $45 for children, ages 3-11. Items include ... well, it seems like they have everything. Want bagels or Belgian waffles? They got it! Braised rabbit in a chardonnay sauce? They’ve got that, too. The selection is extraordinary and you can make a reservation at (504) 335-3129. And while you’re there, don’t forget to bask in the hotel’s amazing lobby display, featuring 112,000 lights, 1,610 feet of garland, 4,000 glass ornaments and more than 150 trees.

3. Just because it’s 60 degrees outside doesn’t mean you can’t go ice skating! Swing by NOLA ChristmasFest, open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas. You can rent skates and hit the massive ice rink, of course, but — with more than 1 million holiday lights on display — there’s no shortage of things to do, including a carousel and carnival rides, polar golf and a chance to learn how to curl! Go inside a 15-foot interactive snow globe, join in a snowball fight or get lost in a winter maze.

4. Anyone who’s read "A Christmas Carol" knows how important it is to take time on Dec. 25 to give back to your city and neighbors. New Orleans has plenty of organizations working tirelessly to help the poor and homeless, and they don’t stop that essential work for a holiday. The New Orleans Mission in Central City has programming with the homeless on Christmas (and all year long), and you can register to volunteer at neworleansmission.org or calling them at (504) 523-2116. Or find another nonprofit you admire and ask how you can help.

5. If you’ve been putting off going to Celebration in the Oaks, you can check out the most spectacular holiday lights festival in the country on Christmas from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. More than 165,000 visitors enjoy the show each year, admiring City Park’s famous oak trees draped in hundreds of thousands of twinkling lights and surrounded by light displays across 25 acres of New Orleans’ biggest park. A two-mile train ride around the park is a special way to enjoy the displays. Admission starts at $10 per person.

Follow Matt Haines at matthaineswrites.com.