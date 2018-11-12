To some, Sen Elias is known as a conjure man. Others refer to him as a root worker, and a lot of people just call him a witch or a witch doctor.
“Just as long as they don’t call me a magician,” says Elias, laughing.
The 32-year-old owner of Crescent City Conjure conducts spiritual consultations and works spells at markets and special events across New Orleans since moving there several years ago.
A former bartender and real estate agent, Elias and his business partner Jason Colbert opened the Marigny conjure shop on the corner of Royal and Mandeville streets in June, taking over what was once a furniture outlet.
On the exposed brick walls hangs local art, and tables are lined with candles and oils, gris-gris bags and bundles of sage, incense, protective railroad spikes and spiritual altars. Mason jars packed with a cornucopia of herbs and powdered roots line a tall shelf next to a passageway which leads to a private room, where tarot card readings and spiritual consultations are held.
For both Elias and Colbert, the calling to the supernatural came at a young age.
Colbert, who says his mother was also a practicing witch, credits his formative years in a pagan household for sparking the initial interest. Elias, who also practices what is called Alexandrian Wicca or witchcraft, says his relationship to hoodoo holds deeper ancestral ties. Although Voodoo is more widely considered a religion (with branches of both Haitian Vodou and Louisiana Voodoo), hoodoo, also called root work, is the practice of folk magic brought to the United States by way of West Africa through the trans-Atlantic slave trade.
As a descendant of the South Carolina Gullah community — descendants of enslaved Africans along the Southeast low country — Elias’ path to hoodoo felt directly intertwined with his own heritage.
“Hoodoo is a something that lies in the blood lines and lineages — so it’s not something you necessarily have to search for, “ Elias said. “It’s already in you.”
New Orleans has always held a fascination for those interested in the paranormal, and the French Quarter is lined with tarot card readers and shops hawking all manner of voodoo paraphernalia and witchcraft essentials.
What sets their shop apart, says Elias, is the community aspect and personal approach of the work.
Before any spiritual work is done, a reading and consultation must be held. If the person is willing, Elias will consult with them on the issues they are facing to determine what kind — if any — spells should be performed.
“The readings are an opportunity for an individual to assess their real situation and create something that is tailored to them,” says Elias. “It’s true healing — it’s an opportunity to really get to the root of the matter and do something about it."
There was the lovesick man looking to woo his girlfriend back. The women trying to escape or end abusive relationships. There are homeowners fearing eviction, defendants facing seemingly insurmountable court battles and others seeking financial prosperity.
“This work isn’t just, ‘My husband left me, so now I want him back,’ ” Elias says. “It’s, ‘Why did your husband leave you? Do you want someone who is going to leave? Are there self-confidence issues? Are you scared because of financial issues?’ It’s not just surface level (work).”
Customers are always welcome to shop without a consultation, and the store stocks myriad talismans and items with purported powers for sale: multicolored gris-gris bags for everything from love, money and success that need to be “fed” with special oils and rum; railroad spikes to protect one’s home; bundles of sage for cleansing; and herbs ranging from abre camino, a so-called road opener, for those seeking new opportunities, to lemon grass for blessing and goldenrod for good fortune.
Both men say they hope their personal approach helps to dispel some of the myths and negative connotations attached to the craft. Once a month, they offer a free event at the store open to the public, and community altars at both ends of the space are decorated with private notes and wishes from customers.
“Here, it’s a whole re-education process, where we’re really talking to the people and getting to know them," says Colbert. "People come in with these preconceived notions of what (witchcraft) is — and you can really see the doors open for them when they realize it's something very different.”