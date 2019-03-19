Growing up in a small Texas town in the Great Depression and the Jim Crow era, Alvin Ailey felt the stirrings of black pride at an early age. Years later, as the founding artistic director of his own New York City-based dance company, he incorporated that pride into his choreography and became one of the pioneers of contemporary dance, creating a storied legacy that continues to this day, 30 years after his death.
This season the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater celebrates its 60th anniversary, and the company returns to New Orleans this weekend for the first time since 2010. Departing from its custom of hosting one-night-only mainstage performances of visiting companies at the Mahalia Jackson Theater, the New Orleans Ballet Association is presenting the AAADT on successive nights, Friday and Saturday, with two entirely different programs.
On Friday night the Ailey dancers will perform pieces created by Talley Beatty, Ronald K. Brown and Jawole Willa Jo Zollar, along with Alvin Ailey’s signature masterwork, “Revelations” (1960).
Saturday’s performance will feature two pieces by the company’s artistic director, Robert Battle, plus an original work by veteran Ailey dancer Jamar Roberts, accompanied by the music of jazz saxophonist John Coltrane. The program’s finale, “EN” (Japanese for karma), was written for AAADT’s 60th anniversary by renowned choreographer Jessica Lang.
Battle, who succeeded Judith Jamison as the company’s third artistic director in 2011, had been producing works for them since 2003 as a guest artist.
Ailey “forever changed the American landscape by raising up the lives and cultural heritage of African-Americans for all to see and opening the hearts and minds of people of every background," Battle said in a statement.
“What Mr. Ailey gave us is more than a repertory and a tradition,” he said. “It is a movement, a direction, a desire and a conviction that if the spirit is to live it must rise. We dedicate our 60th anniversary to the next ascent.”
In a phone interview from his New York City office, Battle offered his observations on Ailey’s “Revelations,” the finale Friday.
"It makes us think of the relevance of those spirituals today,” he said. “I know that New Orleans will relate to it in a very wonderful way.
“I’m looking forward to the audience’s response to what they’ll be seeing,” Battle said. “A couple of the works we’re doing speak to my feelings about New Orleans, especially when it comes to the music.”
As examples, Battle cited “Members Don’t Get Weary,” which will use Coltrane’s music as a backdrop for the dancers, and a work he created called “Ella” that uses the music of Ella Fitzgerald, especially her trademark scat style. Both pieces are on the Saturday night program.
Battle’s second piece in the Saturday program, “Juba,” was inspired by a dance of enslaved people in the American South. It was his first work for the company at the invitation of Jamison.
“It was very successful for the company and so, for the 60th anniversary, I thought it would be wonderful to bring that work back to remind myself where I started with this company and to thank Judith for getting me to where I am now," Battle said. "I am humbled and honored to be a part of this great legacy.”
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday
WHERE: Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts, 1419 Basin St. (Louis Armstrong Park), New Orleans
TICKETS: $35-$145
INFO: (504) 522-0996 or (800) 745-3000. nobadance.com or ticketmaster.com