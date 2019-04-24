Tim Duffy spent years assisting elder statesmen of Southern roots music via his nonprofit Music Makers Relief Foundation. In the process, he became an artist himself.
Using a photographic process that dates to the 19th century, Duffy started taking tintype portraits of musicians. His subjects include several from New Orleans, including Little Freddie King, Pat “Mother Blues” Cohen and Alabama Slim.
His haunted, vintage-looking fine photography is documented in “Timothy Duffy: Blue Muse,” an exhibit of 30 tintype portraits that opened at the New Orleans Museum of Art on Thursday, the first day of the 2019 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. The exhibit runs through July 28 and is accompanied by a book, “Blue Muse,” published by NOMA and UNC Press.
Additionally, A Gallery for Fine Photography (241 Chartres St.) is selling prints. Duffy will host an opening reception on May 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. Little Freddie King and other artists in the exhibit are scheduled to perform.
The North Carolina-based Duffy founded the Music Maker Relief Foundation in 1994. Since then, it has helped hundreds of traditional musicians, many of whom were subsisting at poverty level, to release albums and build careers.
Early on, Duffy’s photography hobby involved shooting images for the Relief Foundation’s albums. His portraiture fascination grew from there.
“We decided to do portraits of our friends at another level, at the highest level I possibly could,” he said during a recent interview. “I found my voice with the tintype.
“When I started looking at these pieces, I knew I had hit that thing that every artist wants: timeless. They didn’t look like old tintypes from the Civil War. They fit in this modern world somehow.”
He aspires for the finished image to be all about the subject, not the photographer. “I don’t think I’m there at all. It’s just the subject and the viewer. That’s always the goal if you want to be a portrait photographer: How do you be so involved in the creation, then disappear? How do you get out of the way to have the world see what you see?”
It helped that his subjects, most of whom he’s worked with via the Music Maker Relief Foundation, were already comfortable with him.
“I had deep access. These are friends of mine. And they’re not just subjects. They’re my partners. We’ve toured around the world together, we’ve made records together. They work with Music Maker and me because they’ve held on to very old traditions that are largely forgotten in their communities, and they want to keep them alive.”
Which is similar to what Duffy is doing with his tintypes.
“I could have chosen any number of different processes,” he said. “This one spoke to me.”
That the tintype was developed in America appealed to Duffy. “They were the first Polaroid. Tens of thousands were made, but we don’t know who those people were. This is a way to reclaim that process and put the names of the artists on there.”
He uses heavy, bulky, vintage tintype cameras. North Carolina has a rich history in photography because of the state’s abundance of furniture manufacturers. All that furniture needed to be photographed for catalogs.
Duffy found a camera that was used to take tintypes of furniture from the late 1890s to circa 1980; it then became a coffeetable. Duffy “resurrected” it.
Tintype photography is not easy. Subjects must sit still for up to 10 seconds. He shot an album cover for Ironing Board Slim vertically, suspending the 600-pound camera above Sam: “He was very patient, and we got it on the first try.”
Cyanide, among other dangerous chemicals, is used in the development process. “Cyanide gives these deep rich blacks and these beautiful browns,” Duffy said.
He has embraced his new career as a fine photographer. “When I started doing the photographs, sometimes I thought, ‘How do I cut off my past and start a new career?’ Then I realized the past comes with you. This is who I am. These guys are my life. That’s why I can really see them deeply.
“When they come to my studio or I go to their house with my camera, they are pretty cognizant of what’s happening, that this is for history.”
Music Maker Relief Foundation has raised millions of dollars and released more than 200 albums. But the tintype photography may wind up as Duffy’s legacy.
“If you find a tintype from 1870, if it was carefully stored, it looks just as fresh as it was then. There’s only one of one. That’s what this ‘Blue Muse’ collection is. It’s something that every artist wants: perpetuity.”