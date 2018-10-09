When Nora Helmer leaves her oppressive marriage at the end of Henrik Ibsen’s 1879 play “A Doll’s House,” the dramatic moment became known as “the door slam heard around the world.”
The Victorian-era play was highly controversial for its depiction of a woman walking out on her husband and young children, and it was equally empowering for the same reason.
So whatever happened to Nora after she gathered her things and left? Contemporary playwright Lucas Hnath has some ideas.
“A Doll’s House, Part 2,” now in a regional premiere at Southern Rep’s brand new theater on Bayou Road, picks up 15 years after Ibsen’s iconic ending. The play opens with Nora knocking loudly on that same front door, returning to the house to settle some old business once and for all.
Directed by Aimée Hayes, “A Doll’s House, Part 2” is a sharp comedy and a crisp, fine-tuned production that explores that complicated nature of romantic relationships and social conventions.
In the years since she left, Nora has earned fame and fortune writing women’s literature, advocating for an end to the patriarchal institution of marriage. Her controversial stance has landed her in hot water with a local judge, who uncovers a fact that catches Nora by surprise: her husband Torvald never finalized the divorce. This could mean legal trouble for Nora, so once again — just like in Ibsen’s original — Nora finds herself in a jam and must ask Torvald for help.
As Nora and Torvald, Jessica Podewell and Trey Burvant engage in a long overdue battle that tests their wits, wrings out their hearts and hashes out some harsh truths.
Podewell plays Nora with a smirking sassiness that highlights both the satisfaction of her success and her obliviousness to the destruction she left in her wake. Burvant effectively evokes Torvald’s lingering heartbreak over losing his wife all those years ago, though he’s not exactly prepared to shoulder the blame for his past behavior.
The play doesn’t let either character off the hook. Instead of choosing sides, the script reveals characters caught in a muddle of reason and emotion, each trying to salvage an autonomous sense of self from the remnants of their life together. In other words, they’re human.
The strong chemistry between Podewell and Burvant keeps audiences emotionally invested in the relationship, and the sharp, physical staging propels the characters to an exhausted conclusion.
Throughout the play, the actors exhibit a knack for comic timing that yields big, often unexpected, laughs.
Liann Pattison, as the Helmer’s long-suffering housekeeper Anne Marie, gets some of the play’s best lines, and she makes the most of them, reveling in the character’s droll exasperation. As Emmy, Nora and Torvald’s daughter, Sarah Durn is wound wonderfully tight, valiantly trying to keep her composure as the world around her gets upended.
Adding to the production’s polished performances is a vividly Victorian set by David Raphel that grounds the high jinks in an elegant, stoic setting. Costumes by Cecile Casey Covert likewise evoke the gothic grandeur of the period, and live music by a pair of violinists, Tarrah Reynolds and Kate Withrow, round out the lively, atmospheric production.
Notably, “The Doll’s House, Part 2” gives audiences a first look at Southern Rep’s new digs in the recently renovated St. Rose de Lima church. The company is still in a “housewarming” phase — the grand opening is expected early next year — but already the space is buzzing with beauty and warmth.
“The Doll’s House, Part 2” proves that in all the excitement of opening the new building, Southern Rep hasn’t lost sight of its commitment to the work on the stage.
******************
'A Doll's House, Part 2'
WHEN: Through Oct. 21
WHERE: Southern Rep, 2541 Bayou Road
TICKETS: $40
INFO: www.southernrep.com or (504) 522-6545