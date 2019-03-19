A long, eventful chapter in the 70-plus-year history of dance at Tulane University’s Newcomb College comes to a close this weekend when the Newcomb Dance Company stages three free performances at Dixon Hall.
The program, titled “An Evening of Dance,” will be the final event of Alice Pascal Escher’s 35-year tenure as the company’s artistic director. Escher, who founded the company in 1984, has headed it for its entire existence under its present name.
To mark the NDC’s 35th anniversary, Escher, along with dance professors Beverly Trask and Barbara Hayley, will remount a piece titled “Lullabye” that the three of them performed together in 1989.
Trask started the guest artist program in 1980 when the company was still called the Newcomb Dance Club. Hayley joined the faculty in 1985 and was the Big Easy Classical Arts Lifetime Achievement Award winner for 2018.
Over the long history of the NDC and its predecessor, some of its students have gone into professional dance careers as performers, choreographers, teachers and directors of their own companies and schools.
This weekend’s events will also pay tribute to Frances Bush, who founded the Newcomb Dance Club in the 1940s, as well as past company stars.
Performances will include remounted pieces from previous years choreographed and danced by returning guest artists, alumni and faculty spanning decades and generations.
“The Newcomb Dance Company is what made it possible for the three of us to get to know so many students on a personal level,” said Escher, said, referencing Trask and Hayley. “We work with the dancers in the company for many hours a week for four years. That’s some of the most fulfilling work we do, along with bringing in fabulous guest artists.”
Escher will be staying on as a guest artist.
“Overall it’s been a wonderful experience for me,” she said.
An Evening of Dance
WHO: Newcomb Dance Company
WHEN: 8 p.m. March 22, 6 p.m. March 23 and 2 p.m. March 24
WHERE: Dixon Hall, Tulane University
TICKETS: Free
INFO: (504) 314-7760. liberalarts.tulane.edu/departments/theatre-dance
