The New Orleans Academy of Fine Arts has paired two accomplished local artists in complementary exhibits: one featuring works in clay by Susu Kearney in her maiden gallery outing; the other, paintings by retired broadcast journalist Garland Robinette.

It’s hard to say whether the Academy Gallery predicted just how well the two exhibits would go together. But such synergy can rarely be planned, so the show is especially fortuitous.

+7 Garland Robinette: Embarking on retirement with a paintbrush in hand Most know the story of Garland Robinette, the Louisiana boy who grew up in the swamps and went from janitor to iconic New Orleans anchorman al…

Although the exhibit is Kearney‘s public debut as a ceramicist, it is far from her first outing as an artist. For more than 40 years, she has designed costumes for the Rex parade. Other than Rex's outfit, every costume worn by krewe members in the parade on Mardi Gras is designed by her.

Her interest in clay arose from teaching at Trinity Episcopal School. In her artist statement, Kearney said she learned from her students how to work with clay — and they taught her well.

The exhibit offers distinctive bowls, vases, wall hangings, plates, sculptures of heads, totems and “kimonos,” or sculptures in the form of traditional Japanese robes.

All are sensuous examples of how clay can be manipulated to resemble fabric. There are ruffles, folds and pleats; there are layers upon layers of clay, resembling the cloth with which Kearney has worked so deftly over the years.

Some pieces are sinuous, others are textured to resemble lace. All have a rhythm and a vibrancy that is unusual in works of clay. They could only have been made by someone who so familiar with fabric of all kinds that she is able to manipulate clay as if it were satin, silk or tulle.

Roughly triangular in shape, Robinette's "jujus" are the embodiment of protective spirits that watch over various aspects of south Louisiana culture.

"Most deep cultures have dolls and charms as a part of their lore for luck, happiness, and protection. My Juju dolls have taken on a life of their own," Robinette explains on his website.

Some are playful, such "Breesette, Protector of Class Acts,” which features an image of Saints quarterback Drew Brees, and "Tigrette, Protector of LSU Football.”

Others are more serious, such as "Evangelette, Protector of the Wetland,” and "Amiesette, Protector of Friendship,” depicting a dog and cat.

The exhibits remain on view through March 30 at the Academy Gallery, 5256 Magazine St. Plan to visit: It’s a rare opportunity to catch a debut show that complements perfectly works by a seasoned gallery artist.

Contact R. Stephanie Bruno at rstephaniebruno@gmail.com