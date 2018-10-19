The ultimate comfort food beckons, with contests, music and a full menu, at the MAC 'N' CHEESE FEST in Louis Armstrong Park on Saturday. www.nolamacnheesefest.com. Free admission. 11 a.m.
Start the Halloween action early at the KREWE OF BOO PARADE, Saturday at 6:30 p.m. starting at Washington Park in the Faubourg Marigny, rolling through the French Quarter and ending up at the World War II Museum. www.kreweofboo.com. 6 p.m.
Dogs dress up and humans compete in a stein-holding contest at BARKTOBERFEST, at Dat Dog, 3336 Magazine St. It's a benefit for Zeus' Rescues animal shelter. www.datdog.com. Noon.