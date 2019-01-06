The new year kicks off with some new faces and new places for local theatergoers, as Soulful Productions makes its New Orleans debut with “Single Black Female” (through Feb. 2) at the historic Carver Theater in Treme.

Soulful Productions, originally based in Franklin, Louisiana, announced its year-long residency at the theater last month, calling the joint venture a “new renaissance in the black theater movement.” Located in the heart of Treme, just a few doors down from Dooky Chase’s Restaurant, the Carver Theater was built in 1950 as an elegant movie house for African-Americans during the segregation era. Abandoned after Katrina, the theater underwent a multi-million dollar renovation and reopened in 2014, hoping once again to serve as an arts and entertainment hub for the city.

Single Black Femaile WHEN: Through Feb. 2 WHERE: The Historic Carver Theater, 2101 Orleans Ave., New Orleans TICKETS: $20 and up INFO: (504) 304-0460 or

soulfultheatre.com

Directed by Ed “Tiger” Verdin, who also serves as executive director of Soulful Productions (with co-credits for Verdin’s late creative partner, Tyra Yarbor), “Single Black Female” stars LaDaisha Webber and Tiffany Dupas as two upwardly mobile, professional 30-something women who dish about men, shopping and family pressures as they attempt to have it all.

Webber and Dupas put on a dynamic display of chemistry, charisma and comic timing, owning the stage with confidence and grace. The script, by Lisa B. Thompson, is good for some lighthearted laughs, but it’s limited in dramatic range and, with a few exceptions, mostly skims the surface of contemporary social issues.

Identified only as SBF1, Webber gives a bright, engaged performance, playing a natural-haired, dashiki-clad college professor interested in examining social constructs of race, class and gender. She loves a good summertime barbecue, but she prefers to eat her watermelon in private.

Dupas, as SBF2, plays a lawyer with a penchant for good wine, fancy meals and shopping at Whole Foods. Dupas’ energetic performance also reveals a quick-witted, downhome side, admitting that she can’t resist the attraction of a roughneck man who works with his hands.

A pitch-perfect apartment setting (designed by Verdin and Yarbor, constructed by David Bret Casselman) effectively evokes the pages of a Pottery Barn catalog, decked out with candles, throw pillows and stemware.

In a string of comic vignettes, the pair bond over the gulf between their soul food upbringings and their red-soled aspirations. The setup smartly identifies a population of women trapped between social hierarchies, stuck with a foot in two worlds.

Webber and Dupas have the comic chops to deliver pointed one-liners with a zing, and Verdin’s structured-but-not-strict direction allows the women plenty of space for free-wheeling banter. There are some keen moments of observation and awareness in the play, but overall the script leans heavily toward standard stand-up comedy fare: the perils of online dating, for example, or an embarrassing trip to the OB/GYN.

Of course, not every piece of theater needs to be a protest. And it’s worth noting that “Single Black Female” first premiered in 1999 — in the midst of “Sex in the City” mania and before Black Lives Matter and #MeToo. But the breezy play is best suited to 70 minutes of thoughtful fun. At over two hours with an intermission, the material wears thin and the play lacks the dramatic tension or narrative arc to really sustain the length.

Still, it’s a promising start for the new troupe in town. The upcoming season includes some intriguing offerings — like “A Celebratory Tribute to the African Woman,” a dramatic portrayal of prominent women from Sojourner Truth to Solange Knowles, and “The Meeting,” about an imagined conversation between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X in a Harlem hotel room — making Soulful Productions a company worth watching in the new year.

Brad Rhines writes about theater. Contact him at bradfordrhines@gmail.com.