Can’t decide whether you love or loathe the Christmas season? Neither can Judith Owen.
Each December for the past dozen years, the Welsh-born pianist/singer and her husband, comic actor, satirist and “Spinal Tap” bassist Harry “Derek Smalls” Shearer, have hosted “Christmas Without Tears,” an uproarious variety show/holiday house party with a decidedly irreverent twist.
Singing, storytelling and striptease are all part of the show, which concludes with the audience acting out “The 12 Days of Christmas.” The “maids a-milking” line inevitably inspires some rather creative pantomimes.
Following performances in London and Chicago, “Christmas Without Tears” takes over Le Petit Theatre du Vieux Carre on Monday and Tuesday. Show time is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 reserved seat, $70 VIP. Proceeds benefit Le Petit Theatre and the New Orleans Musicians’ Clinic.
Keyboardists David Torkanowsky and Jon Cleary, guitarist/satirist Phil DeGruy, soul/blues/funk singer/guitarist Walter “Wolfman” Washington, vocal group Solid Harmony and burlesque performer Trixie Minx will join Owen and Shearer both nights.
Monday’s special guests include actor/singer Bryan Batt, singer-songwriter Dayna Kurtz and piano/clarinet duo Tom McDermott and Evan Christopher. Tuesday’s guests range from actor John Goodman to singer Tonya Boyd Cannon to trumpeter Eric Bloom.
Owen and Shearer, who live part-time in the French Quarter, checked in from England recently after what Owen called the “flagrant joy-fest” that was the London show.
Audience costuming for the New Orleans dates, Owen emphasized, is strongly encouraged.
“If you want to come as an elf, or wearing tinsel, or as a tree or a giant pie, please knock yourself out,” she said. “This is a city and culture all about costumes and wigs and dressing up and being satirical and as camp as we can. You don’t have to, but if you fancy it, you’ll be very appreciated.”
Does a London audience respond differently to"Christmas Without Tears" than a New Orleans audience?
Owen: You know the Brits are uptight. But here’s the thing: before “The 12 Days of Christmas,” I shout at every audience, “I have seen grown men milking other men and their wives in New Orleans. You have to understand that the bar is pretty high when it comes to humiliation.”
In London, men in suits who’d just come from the office were in fact in a state of milking.
Shearer: In a state of induced lactation. New Orleans audiences are primed from the moment the lights go up; there’s no comparison. But the London audience really did warm to the occasion as the evening went on.
Owen: We adults all need a chance to be silly and connect with our child side. This show really encourages and enjoys that. And there is no audience like a NOLA audience when it comes to throwing themselves into this.
Shearer: I think the difference is, in the other cities, they have to shed their inhibitions. In New Orleans, that work has already been done.
It was done about 300 years ago, actually. How has the show evolved over the years? Is it more fine-tuned? Less-tuned?
Shearer: It started mainly as a music show with a couple of comedy moments. A few years back, Judith got the inspiration to start adding some variety, even circus elements, into the show. We’ve had sword-swallowers, modern burlesque performers ...
Owen: ... magicians, dogs, sleight-of-hand, jugglers. Harry and I really like what happened last year, when we got John Goodman to recite “A Child’s Christmas in Wales” by Dylan Thomas. God knows, when you have people with that voice and actors that can really induce such emotion in an audience. ... As Harry said, it’s a true variety show. Hopefully, the audience walks away thinking, “I can’t believe I saw so many things.”
Shearer: Variety shows got to a point where they were almost terminally corny. It got a bad name. What Judith figured out is, we know people who have a modern approach to all these ancient crafts of entertainment, and this show itself is a modern way of presenting them. It’s not a guy in a tuxedo in front of a curtain. It’s a whole different thing.
These acts, like the musicians and comedians we’ve always had, meld into this sort of family Christmas/holiday party atmosphere. It turns out to be a wonderful, variety-filled evening.
Last year's show was silly at times, but it all made sense and there was a consistent level of quality to the acts.
Shearer: Part of it is that, in each city, we don’t just call up agents and say, “Who ya got?” In almost every case, these are people we know ...
Owen: ... or that we’ve asked to take part because we love their work so much. If we don’t have a real feeling for these people and/or a relationship with them, then the audience won’t believe this is a party that you’d expect to see in our house. And that’s the point of all of this — that it feels homey and warm. That’s exactly how it started — people coming over to our place.
Do you often have burlesque performers at your home?
Owen: That’s pretty much what Harry does most of the time for me. I don’t call in the burlesque. I feel like I have my own built-in burlesque machine.
A couple of times (in the show) we did have some astoundingly laugh-out-loud moments. We had somebody who managed to do a carol whilst doing the bump-and-grind to it.
I wouldn’t want to do burlesque anywhere else than New Orleans, quite frankly, because I’m a fan of Trixie Minx and those girls and this art form. This is real to me.
Phil DeGruy crosses lines. He’s an accomplished musician, but there’s a comic quality to what he wears and how he presents his material.
Shearer: Phil DeGruy crosses every line.
Owen: Anyone who’s seen him at Mardi Gras knows there is no line anymore. Phil DeGruy is so unique that he has to play at both shows. His act is not something you will ever see anywhere else in the world, unless it’s his own planet. He’s brilliant. He’s one of a kind.
Christmas is a tradition, love it or hate it. I’m somewhere between both. That’s how this started, because I struggle with it, like lots of us struggle with it. But ultimately, these traditions are important to us because they bring us together. Seeing an audience expecting Phil DeGruy to do what they know he’s going to do, it’s just wonderful.
Eric Bloom was a revelation last year.
Owen: Bloom is a giant amongst men. Not literally, as we know, but he brings the Catskills in a way that I’ve never seen in my life. Excellent trumpet player. And beyond-belief funny in that louche, old-lounge way.
Harry, I was struck last year by how you’re a man of leisure through most of the show. You sit back and take it all in as Judith does the work of being the emcee.
Shearer: I try to be a gentleman of leisure whenever I can. It’s a role I aspire to.
Judith produces this show. She is Mistress Christmas. I’m a nonbelieving Jew crashing a Christmas party. But I do write a new Christmas song every year. This year’s song is a holiday ditty in the voice of new Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh. The song is called, “I Don’t Remember Christmas.”
Owen: What I think about Harry being a lord of leisure for this show ...
Shearer: Gentleman of leisure.
Owen: ... gentleman of leisure is, he spends the rest of the year basically supporting my ass. This is my chance to actually step up to the plate and carry the weight. It’s my way of giving back and trying to be inclusive, even though he wasn’t brought up with this.
Harry, your buddy Derek Smalls has never made an appearance at the Christmas show, has he?
Shearer: No. Nor will he. He’s got three ex-wives to take care of at Christmastime. He has both hands and one foot full.
A costumed dog often makes an appearance.
Owen: I’m hoping that the woman who brought her giant, flop-eared rabbit, Peter, dressed as an elf a couple years ago will bring him back. At the time, he wasn’t allowed in the auditorium. They weren’t ready for him. They didn’t know if animals were cool in the audience. But it’s New Orleans — they wanted the rabbit in the audience.
So I hope they bring him back this year and have him onstage.
Shearer: You know, they’re good eatin’.
Owen: Harry, don’t say that! They won’t bring him back! I want the giant rabbit in the elf suit onstage this year. That would make me very happy.