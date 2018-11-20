Over the years, nuns have gotten a bad rap — like the ones delivered with a ruler across the knuckles of misbehaving children in Catholic schools.

But the founders of OperaCréole want people to know that nuns are much more than disciplinarians.

Founded in 2011, OperaCréole performs and researches rare works by composers of African descent. The group's latest creative endeavor, “Catholic Sisters in Education,” is inspired by the beneficial work of the Catholic sisters, particularly here in New Orleans.

The free songfest will be presented by the company Sunday evening at Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos Church in Bywater.

Roughly 20 musical selections ranging from the Middle Ages to the present will pay homage to the nuns of half a dozen religious orders, many of which still exist in New Orleans. The songs will be sung in English, Latin, French and Creole.

The event’s creators have termed it “an Advent concert celebrating our beloved Catholic nuns who have taught New Orleans.”

Although the concert is being billed as an “OperaCréole Tricentennial Offering,” Givonna Joseph, who co-founded OperaCréole with her daughter, Aria Mason, explained, “We’re trying to go through, not so much 300 years of music, but some particular flashpoints from within my own lifetime. We are going to go back to some French baroque music that comes from the Ursuline nuns collection, and we’re doing some things in Creole. But we’re also going to the '60s with socially conscious music; spirituals and that sort of thing. So it’s really a cross-section of musical genres and generations.”

Joseph, who was educated in Catholic schools, praised the work the nuns have done in New Orleans and around the world.

In addition to their role in fostering education, she also cited the humanitarian work the sisters have performed on battlefields, in hospitals and orphanages, and in aiding people during historic epidemics like yellow fever.

“These Catholic sisters have changed the world, and they made New Orleans a very special place,” Joseph said. “They founded schools for free people of color and freed slaves, and they gave girls levels of confidence they wouldn’t normally get in other societal or co-ed situations. They are phenomenal, well-rounded women. Yes, they were strict, but they were also nurturing and loving.

“When you hear about nuns, you hear mostly about them pulling on your ear or hitting your knuckles with a ruler. But you don’t hear about the ones who were building schools and making things happen in the community.”

Mason, also a product of the Catholic school system, added, “For so much of the life of the church, women weren’t allowed to have a strong, independent role unless they entered the consecrated life. There’s so much to be said for these women who got the education that they wouldn’t have gotten otherwise and then turned around and educated other people.

“Many of the things people love about New Orleans and their Catholic identity would not have lasted if it was just coming from the men,” Mason said. “These things wouldn’t have sustained themselves if it hadn’t been for the women doing the work.”

The program will feature sacred works by 19th- and early 20th-century New Orleans composers of color, including Samuel Snaer (1835-1900) and Sister Marie Seraphine (1865-1932) of the Sisters of the Holy Family. Contemporary pieces composed by Joseph (“Mother Gaudin's arietta to Henriette Delille” from “Les Lions de la Reconstruction”), Marcus St. Julien, Moses Hogan, Sybil Kein, Mitchell Southall and Eugene Hancock will also be included.

In addition, the ensemble will give a nod to works by Handel, Verdi, Saint-Saëns and Leonard Bernstein, as well as Schubert for his version of “Ave Maria.”

St. Julien will accompany the singers on organ, and Wilfred Delphin will provide piano accompaniment. Singers include mezzo-sopranos Joseph, Mason and Valencia Pleasant; soprano Kenya Lawrence Jackson; tenor Jonathan Parham; and bass-baritones Micah Turner and Brandon Richardson.

