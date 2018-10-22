It’s a heart-lifting moment when Shelbie Mac, playing the high-flying Peter Pan, takes to the sky for the first-act number “I’m Flying.” The sprightly show-off flutters back and forth over the stage, singing “Watch me everyone! Take a look at me and see how easily it’s done!”
And it’s true — Mac does make it look easy.
“Peter Pan” (through Oct. 28) gets a bright, festive production at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center, bolstered by lively singing and dancing, colorful costumes and set design, and exuberant performances.
At the center of it all is Mac, a true triple-threat performer with a strong voice and infectious energy. She leads a cast of over 30 actors including Jimmy Murphy as the dastardly Captain Hook, Bree Hollis as sweet Wendy Darling, Scarlett Saizan as the brave Tiger Lily, and a whole passel of pirates, Indians, and Lost Boys.
The show opens in the bedroom of the Darling children, who get a late-night visit from Peter Pan and Tinkerbell (oddly rendered here by a digital projection that resembles a laser-pointer cat toy as much as a fairy). When Peter meets Wendy, he invites her and her brothers back to Neverland, where he hopes she’ll play mother to his gang of Lost Boys, a group of orphans living together in the forest. The Lost Boys are at odds with a band of pirates led by Captain Hook, and the boys make a pact with Tiger Lily and her tribe to fight off the buccaneers. All is well until Wendy decides it’s time for her to go back home to her parents.
Wayne Daigrepont directs the production with relentless enthusiasm. In particular, the second act is a frenzy, as the stage is filled with the bumbling pirates in constant pursuit of the clever orphan boys and Indian girls. The energetic tone benefits big numbers like “Pirate March” and the classic kid song “I Won’t Grow Up,” though the amped-up performances leave little room for nuance. The cartoonishly sustained cheerfulness keeps things lively, but at times drowns out smaller moments of drama, danger and genuine joy.
On opening night, the audience was dotted with young fans — including a number of tiny Tinkerbells — and the show definitely does right by the kiddos. The flying effects are dazzling, and the ensemble of young actors on stage are a talented bunch who turn in honest performances with youthful verve.
With all the fanfare of the production, the best moments are the most intimate ones, like “I Gotta Crow Reprise,” when Peter, with the help of Smee the pirate and young Michael Darling (played by Matthew Shurley and Cayden Pecoraro, both of whom deliver some of the show’s best comic moments), leads the audience in the crowing tune.
The scenery and props (from Vance Entertainment, a North Carolina-based rental company) add to the colorful spectacle, from the lush forest hideaway to the multi-level pirate ship.
Costumes, by Orlando-based designer Winfield Murdock, are equally impressive, including the ragamuffin Lost Boys and the patchwork pirates.
While “Peter Pan” (based on the 1904 play by J.M. Barrie and first adapted for Broadway in 1954) has mostly aged well, the depictions of Native Americans remain problematic. For NBC's live broadcast of “Peter Pan” in 2014, the network hired a Native American consultant to dial back the tone-deaf representations, including rewriting the song “Ugh-A-Wug” as “True Blood Brothers.” The JPAS production appears to have made no such attempts at mitigating the stereotypes, keeping “Ugh-A-Wug,” tossing around the word “redskins,” and outfitting Tiger Lily and her tribe in ‘60s-era Hollywood cowboys-and-Indians garb.
Clocking in at over 2 1/2 hours with two intermissions, an evening performance might run a little late for some of the youngest fans, but this production of “Peter Pan” offers enough razzle-dazzle to engage audiences of all ages.
*********************
"Peter Pan"
WHEN: through Oct. 28
WHERE: Jefferson Performing Arts Center, 6400 Airline Drive
TICKETS: $20-60
INFO: www.JPAS.org or (504) 885-2000