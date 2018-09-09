According to the old adage, history is written by the victors. The truth, of course, is that history is written by the writers.
That’s the premise of “The Revolutionists,” the 2016 play from Lauren Gunderson that kicks off the NOLA Project’s 2018-2019 season, running through Sunday (Sept. 16) in the Great Hall at the New Orleans Museum of Art.
“The Revolutionists” is a historical comedy of manners that throws together four women (three actual historical figures, one fictional) during the French Revolution. The lively production features a strong cast and engaging performances, but the muddled script does a disservice to the play’s four fiery women who are mostly stuck spinning their wheels and talking in circles.
The play opens in the Paris parlor of playwright Olympe De Gouge (played with bright humor and conviction by Amy Alvarez), who is battling a case of writer’s block. She’s wrestling with a script about the social and political turmoil caused by the overthrow of the monarchy. With a wink and a nod to the audience, Olympe muses that she’d rather avoid a “hyperbolic, angry-yelling” play, and instead write something that’s “wise and witty” and delivers “something profound.”
The conceit of the playwright-within-the-play makes it impossible not to view Olympe as, at least partially, a stand-in for “The Revolutionists” playwright Gunderson, herself struggling with a wise and witty script and an undefined “something profound.” The gimmick of a play about a playwright writing a play could potentially serve as an effective entry point into the chaos of the period, but instead it mostly reveals Gunderson’s heavy hand as she breezes over the lives of the women in her attempt to espouse “something profound” about the the role of writers and theater during troubled times.
The first to arrive at the writer’s door is Marianne (Monica R. Harris), a Haitian fighting against French colonial rule in the Caribbean. They’re interrupted by the arrival of Charlotte Corday (Grace Kennedy), the real-life assassin of radical revolutionary Jean-Paul Marat, whose role in the Reign of Terror drives Charlotte to violent action. Finally, there’s the deposed queen herself, Marie Antoinette (Leslie Claverie).
The women make a fine quartet, and the winning performances vividly bring the historical figures to life. As they argue, banter and bicker, director Joanna Russo deftly balances the revolutionary zeal of Marianne and Charlotte, the earnest obliviousness of Marie Antoinette, and the messy creative process of Olympe.
The play reveals some touching moments, like Marianne and Marie Antoinette bonding over their love for their children and the simple joy of bows on teacups. It also exposes the irony of a social revolution where liberté and égalité go hand-in-hand with fraternité, leaving France’s sisterhood under the thumb of its patriarchs. And some plot points are wildly promising, particularly the assassination of Marat and the Caribbean revolution.
Unfortunately, those loose threads never cohere into a dramatic whole, and the characters’ lives are cherry-picked for a few dramatic moments, most of them involving guillotines. Again and again, the script seems to serve the playwright’s raison d'être more than the characters', as they speak in banal platitudes like “theater isn’t flourish, it’s fundamental,” and “who are we without a story?”
A particularly egregious example of elevating the writer over the revolutionary is when Charlotte, the assassin, reflects on her last words and quips, “My actions will be remembered for centuries, and I don’t want to sound like a dingbat.”
The joke, of course, is that she does sound like a dingbat, at least until her playwright pal delivers a slip of paper jotted with inspiring last words.
What’s frustrating is that Gunderson’s right. Writers are essential in tumultuous times. They help shape the discourse. They offer aspirational visions of our best selves and cautionary glimpses of our worst behaviors. “The Revolutionists,” however, might benefit from another old writer’s adage: “show, don’t tell.”
