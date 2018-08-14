Jazz singer Anaïs St. John has staged a string of shows that honor iconic female vocalists, such as Tina Turner, Donna Summer and Eartha Kitt.
But this time she’s trying something different, paying sultry tribute to a notorious madam from New Orleans history.
St. John will star in “Lulu White: The Queen of Storyville” on Saturday and Sunday at Teatro Wego in Westwego. The show returns to Teatro Wego on Aug. 24 and Aug. 26.
White, dubbed the “Notorious Negress” by The Daily Picayune, ran the opulent brothel Mahogany Hall in Storyville. The brothel -- immortalized in the photos of E.J. Bellocq -- was filled with glittering chandeliers, art and expensive furniture; Jelly Roll Morton entertained at the piano. White declared herself the “Diamond Queen of the demi-monde,” and in the early 20th century, she was indeed the most conspicuous madam in New Orleans’ red-light district.
Mahogany Hall at 235 North Basin St. served the city’s wealthy white men. The brothel’s bejeweled madam boasted that she boarded “none but the fairest of girls.”
“This show’s going to be sexy,” St. John said. “It’s about history. It’s about sex. It’s about jazz.”
White came to St. John’s attention when she asked friends for suggestions for tributes.
“Honestly, I hadn’t heard of Lulu White,” St. John said. “But once I started doing my research, I was like, ‘Yeah! This is New Orleans history.’ And like it or not, Lulu White’s story is about a woman who, beyond all odds, was a successful entrepreneur.”
As in her earlier cabaret shows, St. John won’t portray her subject onstage. “I’m not impersonating her,” she said. “I’m telling her story through history and music.”
Local writer and educator Denise Altobello wrote the “Queen of Storyville” script. St. John also does her own research for the tributes. Because she wants to get as close to the truth as possible, reading the women’s autobiographies is usually a given.
White didn’t write an autobiography, but she figures prominently in historian Emily Epstein Landau’s 2013 book, “Spectacular Wickedness: Sex, Race, and Memory in Storyville, New Orleans.”
“It’s fascinating to delve into the lives of these women who had incredibly interesting careers,” she said. “And I love doing shows about strong women, characters from our history who contributed something. This is the first show that I’ve done about a New Orleans woman. I’m really proud of it.”
As St. John did her homework for “Lulu White: The Queen of Storyville,” she came to admire the infamous madam.
“It was a tough time to be a woman, let alone a businesswoman of color,” St. John said. “Lulu came from nothing. She was obviously on the outskirts of society, but she built the most elegant brothel in Storyville. Politicians helped her build Mahogany Hall. This place was four stories. It had the most expensive paintings, wall-to-wall mirrors, jazz musicians. Obviously, she employed many working ladies.”
White’s advertisements described Mahogany Hall as “unquestionably the most elaborately furnished house in the city of New Orleans … without a doubt one of the most elegant palaces in this or any other country.”
Unlike St. John’s Turner and Summer tributes, “The Queen of Storyville” is an intimate show. St. John and her musical director and pianist, Harry Mayronne, are the only performers.
“It’s down to the bare basics,” St. John said. “The previous two shows I did were really big, high-energy, dance-heavy shows. Big bands. This is completely opposite. I want to go back to my cabaret roots.”
White’s story posed a major challenge that the other tributes didn’t. Although the madam is reported to have sung as she descended the staircase in her grand bordello, she wasn’t a recording artist who released hit records.
“I had to figure out what songs would work for Lulu,” St. John said. “But this show is also easier because the audience doesn’t have the expectation of hearing Tina Turner’s ‘Private Dancer’ or Donna Summer’s ‘Bad Girls.’ ”
St. John selected songs from various eras for “The Queen of Storyville,” the goal being to complement events in Altobello’s script. Selections run from rock ’n’ roll to jazz to musical theater number to traditional New Orleans jazz.
The set list includes the double entendre-mined “My Man O’ War”; “Farewell to Storyville,” a song performed by Billie Holiday and Louis Armstrong in the 1947 film “New Orleans”; Blu Lu and Danny Barker’s “Don’t You Feel My Leg”; and the Rolling Stones’ “Brown Sugar.”
A music teacher at Trinity Episcopal School, St. John will also assume the role as educator for “The Queen of Storyville.”
“I consider myself an ‘edutainer,’ combining entertainment with education,” she said. “When you leave this show, you’re going to walk away knowing history you didn’t know. You’re also going to be thoroughly entertained.”
St. John’s performances around town also include Thursdays at the Little Gem Saloon and once-a-month Sunday appearances at the Old Point Bar in Algiers.
“Lulu White: Queen of Storyville”
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24; and 2 p.m. Aug. 26
WHERE: Teatro Wego, 177 Sala Ave., Westwego
TICKETS: $20-$30
INFO: jpas.org