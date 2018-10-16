Here’s a Halloween twist on an old saying: Truth is scarier than fiction.
Or at least more interesting, especially if you’re a history buff. And the Historic New Orleans Collection is telling tales of the city’s past whose basis in fact helps makes them every bit as affecting as tall tales of goblins and vampires.
In “Danse Macabre: The Nightmare of History,” guides take visitors on walk-throughs of the collection, recounting some sordid stories along the way. Some of these tales can elicit real shudders — as, on a recent tour, did the details of 19th Century battlefield amputations and the effects of yellow fever.
But the narratives also are enriched with the broader stories and contexts beyond the macabre details, sweeping tourgoers back into New Orleans’ past.
On a recent tour, interpretive assistant Malinda Blevins, a cheerful font of knowledge and lover of history, dates and details, was careful to separate fact from legend, or to acknowledge that sometimes we can’t be sure which is which.
One of her stops in the gallery came in front of a field surgery kit dating back to the Battle of New Orleans in 1815. The stark black box contains a couple of tourniquets, a knife and a saw. Plenty is known about the facts of their use.
In the 1800s, muskets blasted out a scatter shot of munition balls that smashed and shattered bones, rather than penetrating the skin like the bullets of today, Blevins explained. Splintered bones couldn’t be set and wouldn’t heal; thus arose the specter of widespread battlefield amputations.
In about two minutes time, a medic sawed through a victim's bone and sinew, then filed back the bone, leaving a flap of skin to cover it. It was all done without anesthesia, amid the muck of war.
This method didn’t change until after the Civil War, Blevins added.
Macabre indeed.
Blevins spoke a good deal about the battle, with details about the participants, logistics and methods. Here’s one interesting tidbit: On the morning of Jan. 8, 1815, the Chalmette ground was covered in a fog so thick that the opposing American and British armies couldn’t see each other. The disciplined Brits approached the American line, but a combination of confusion about equipment (they forgot the ladders they needed to get over embankments) and some stiff rules combined to give the scruffy mix of Americans military, Native Americans and frontiersmen an advantage.
Trained not to fire until they could see the whites of their opponents’ eyes, the Brits were lined up, red coats glowing, officers in the front on horses. The moment the fog began to lift, the sharp-eyed Americans picked them off from a distance.
Four HNOC interpretive assistants contributed their ideas for the "Danse Macabre" project, now in its third year: Blevins, Kurt Owens, George Schindler and Joanna Robinson. Dylan Jordan took the lead in pulling their tales together into the tour.
The tours may vary a bit. Each of the four brings out their own favorite details in delivering the tales. “They all cover the same stories, but it’s not a rigid script,” Jordan said.
Another museum piece in the tour, an 1878 edition of Frank Leslie’s Illustrated Newspaper, depicts outbreaks of yellow fever, showing politely sanitized images of nuns nursing sick children at St. Vincent’s orphanage, a family of children with their father around the mother’s sickbed, sick vagabonds lying on a bench in Jackson Square and more.
The real experience was much messier.
People of means, Blevins said, simply left the city between May and September to avoid the disease, which thrived in the heat and poor sanitation. Many of those remaining — mostly immigrants and laborers — faced fever, swelling, jaundice, vomiting and, eventually, oozing of black blood from the nose, ears and mouth. Death was within days to about a week.
History note: Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 411 N. Rampart St. was built as a mortuary chapel near St. Louis Cemetery #1, Jordan said, to keep funerals out of St. Louis Cathedral and avoid its contamination.
Some people, such as slaves from the Congo, where similar conditions existed, were immune. Also likely immune was Marie Laveau, which could explain how she was able to nurse the sick without succumbing to the disease, Blevins said.
That earned her both good will and, Blevins noted, perhaps contributed to the supernatural aura of “The Voodoo Queen.” (So may have her job as a hairdresser, where clients’ chatter made her privy to all the goings-on of the community, Blevins added.)
The HNOC collection also includes a portrait of Madame Marie Delphine LaLaurie, whose home on Royal Street burned in 1834. A search for survivors turned up tortured slaves as well as grotesquely mutilated bodies, and LaLaurie was branded as savage.
But fact and legend can blur, Blevins noted. LaLaurie’s husband, a doctor, may no longer have lived in the house. Even so, might the sadistic mutilations actually have been his medical experiments?
Jordan notes that the tour carries a PG-13 rating.
“Some of the stories are kind of intense,” he said.