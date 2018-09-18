He calls himself “the most dyslexic artistic director you’ll ever meet” and “the black sheep of dance.”
But despite being a maverick in what is considered to be a structured performing arts form, Jacques Heim has taken his 12-member company, Diavolo, to sellout performances on four continents and on TV before millions of viewers on “America’s Got Talent.”
The New Orleans Ballet Association opens its 50th season on Saturday night featuring Heim's work, subtitled “Architecture in Motion.”
Diavolo comes to the stage of the Mahalia Jackson Theater with possibly the most unorthodox configuration of dancers and stage props ever seen by a local audience. The six male and six female dancers of Diavolo will pit their performance skills against an array of movable architectural structures, defying the laws of gravity and executing daredevil moves that appear more akin to Cirque du Soleil than contemporary dance.
The Parisian-born Heim, who founded the company in Los Angeles in 1992, proudly refuses to be constrained by convention. “Dance can be many things,” Heim said. “You can make it be whatever you want it to be. So Diavolo breaks down the barriers of what are the traditions of regular dance.”
Heim’s dancers, some of whom come from gymnastic backgrounds, interact with specially designed and constructed architectural structures that are wheeled onto the stage taking on various shapes and functions.
The structures, made of aluminum and fiberglass, resemble geodesic domes, pyramids, honeycombs, huge open wheels and even a contraption with a rounded bottom that rolls from side to side mimicking the action of ocean waves rocking an old galleon ship.
A piece titled “Voyage” will simulate space travel, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing next year. “Trajectoire” (Trajectory), features the galleon that will send dancers flying through the air.
“I see what we do as a fusion,” Heim said. “The start of a piece is the environment; the architecture. So how are we going to deal with that? How are we going to manipulate it? Is the architecture overpowering the human or is the human overpowering the architecture? Or do they find a way to embrace it and move fluidly around it and inside of it? It’s a lot of both. I tell my dancers, ‘You cannot hide behind this work.’ You have to be a team player because the work is going to push you to show who you are.”
In another break with tradition, Heim allows each of his own dancers to be their own choreographers. “I direct the movements and I choreograph, but I also involve my dancers and listen to them because I want them to have a voice in the creative process,” he said.
Other upcoming productions of the NOBA season include Dance Theatre of Harlem on Oct. 20 featuring works of George Balanchine, Darrell Grand Moultrie and Christopher Wheeldon; the return of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater on March 22 and 23; and the local premiere of the jazz-themed BODYTRAFFIC on April 5 and 6.
On Jan. 26, NOBA will officially celebrate its Golden Anniversary with an “Evening of Stars” at the Mahalia Jackson Theater. The commemorative event will feature performances by stars from such companies such as American Ballet Theatre and New York City Ballet and others.
*****************
Diavolo | Architecture in Motion
WHAT: Opening production of the 2018-19 New Orleans Ballet Association season
WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22
WHERE: Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts, 1429 Basin St. (Louis Armstrong Park), New Orleans
TICKETS: $35-$145
INFO: (504) 522-0996. Nobadance.com
New Orleans Ballet Association 2018-19 Season
Dance Theatre of Harlem
Saturday, Oct. 20
Mahalia Jackson Theater
8 p.m.
50th Anniversary Evening of Stars
Saturday, Jan. 26
Mahalia Jackson Theater
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
Friday, March 22, and Saturday, March 23
Mahalia Jackson Theater
8 p.m.
BODYTRAFFIC
Friday, April 5, 8 p.m.
Saturday, April 6, 2 & 8 p.m.
Freda Lupin Memorial Hall
New Orleans Center for the Creative Arts, 2800 Chartres St., New Orleans
(Co-presented with The NOCCA Institute)