Get an early start Saturday celebrating INDEPENDENCE DAY on the north shore with Light Up the Lake at the Mandeville Lakefront starting at 10 a.m., fireworks at dusk; and the Slidell Heritage Festival at Heritage Park in Slidell, 4 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.
Trinity Episcopal Church holds its PATRIOTIC MUSIC FESTIVAL, 1329 Jackson Ave., with color guards, the Marine Corps Band, Delfeayo Marsalis' Uptown Jazz Orchestra, the New Orleans Trombone Choir and more, 3 p.m. Sunday. trinityartistseries.com
Pelicans guard and Gretna native ELFRID PAYTON gives back with a charity kickball tournament, 3 p.m. Saturday in Gretna's J.B. Spencer Park, 700 Gov. Hall St.; and a youth basketball clinic at the Alario Center in Westwego, 11 a.m. Sunday. Registration at elfridpayton.org.