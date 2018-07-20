The LOUISIANA SPORTSMAN SHOW DEER, DUCK & FISHING EXPO is the largest in the state, complete with celebrities, vendors, seminars and more, Friday through Sunday. $12, $6 ages 6-12. Mercedes-Benz Superdome. louisianasportsmanshow.com.
The town gets into the water for the JEAN LAFITTE PIROGUE RACES Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Nunez Seafood Pavilion and Fabre Market, 920 Jean Lafitte Blvd., Lafitte, with food, arts and crafts, music, history lessons and pirogues to rent. (504) 756-3714. townofjeanlafitte.com.
Go tropical, oompa-style, at the Krewe of Krampus' GERMAN LUAU to aid cancer research, Saturday at 8 p.m. at Bratz Y'all, 617-B Piety St., New Orleans. Advance tickets only. $25. eventbrite.com