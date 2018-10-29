If you’re not familiar yet with the 9-year-old acting sensation who jumps off the screen in the just-released movie “Halloween,” get ready to hear more from New Orleanian Jibrail Nantambu.
With “Halloween” earning $130 million in just its second week and retaining its No. 1 spot at the box office, there are lots of eyeballs on young Jibrail, and that includes casting agents. In fact, the same casting director who put him in “Halloween” tapped him for his next role, in the AMC TV drama “Preacher.”
“Halloween” 2018 is driven by Jamie Lee Curtis in the role she made famous 40 years ago as Laurie Strode, who survives a vicious attack by a crazed killer on Halloween night. That killer, Michael Myers, has been institutionalized for decades. But he has now escaped and is back seeking revenge, as this slasher franchise comes full circle. Although all of this mayhem was great fun for budding actor Jibrail, horror flicks are not actually his favorites.
“I really like sitcoms,” says the precocious Jibrail. But after "Halloween," in which his character's baby sitter and her boyfriend both die, "Preacher" is a "creepy, weird" action movie, he says, about a possessed preacher from Texas.
Next up, Jibrail plays Mary J. Blige’s dead son in the movie "Body Cam,” to be released in 2019, about police officers who cover up a murder by getting rid of their bodycam video.
Genres aside, though, no one is complaining about the work Jibrail is getting and the impact he’s had in the industry over his whopping seven months in the acting business — least of all his parents.
“With just 15 minutes on screen in 'Halloween,' we’ve gotten all sorts of calls, and I’m realizing he has the potential to be one of the biggest child actors around,” says Jibrail’s dad, Zül-Qarnain.
"We All Agree That Child Actor Jibrail Nantambu Stole the Show in ‘Halloween,’ Right?," asks an Oct. 23 headline in the horror genre website, Bloody Disgusting.
The article goes on to say, "Every word that comes out of Nantambu’s foul mouth in his brief appearance in the film is pure gold!"
“Not only do consumers like him, but the industry folks seem to be enamored with him, and that lets me know he will have opportunities," Zül-Qarnain says. "I’m just worried about the cons that will come with all of this, like his not staying grounded. And that’s why I’m adamant that we keep the family environment.”
The devout Muslim family includes Jibrail’s three siblings — dancer Laila, 11, Mikhail, 7, and Ilijah, who will be 3 at the end of November. Education is paramount in this family, and that means getting up at the crack of dawn to drive Jibrail and Mikhail (who currently has a Saints commercial running) to Audubon Charter School’s two campuses. The school offers a French immersion curriculum. Mom Dominique, who has French roots, insisted that the children be bilingual; at the "Halloween" red carpet in Hollywood, Jibrail chatted in French with the French press. But beyond academics, everything in this household takes a back seat to the family dynamic.
“We will never be away from him,” says Dominique. “So, even if Jibrail gets a part which requires an out-of-town shoot, as 'Halloween' did, when they shot outside of Charleston, South Carolina, that simply means we all pack up and travel together.”
The apples don’t fall far from the tree when it comes to artistic and intellectual talent in this family. Zül-Qarnain is the producer and manager of the boy-band Tainerz, soon to perform at the Bayou Classic, and releasing a video on Halloween called “Monster.”
Mom Dominique, an artist who studied at the Savannah College of Art and Design, strongly feels that much of the talent exhibited by her children is innate.
“These kids steal our phones and computers and write scripts,” says Dominique.
“We have dinner parties and they have our friends come to the living room where they perform plays and comedies. This has been going on since they were very little. They just seem to really, really enjoy all of this.”
When Jibrail is not auditioning or acting, he's a regular kid, doing schoolwork, twirling on his hoverboard or scarfing down his mom’s “best ever” banana nut muffins. Meanwhile, he has a manager in Los Angeles, as well as a regional agent here, and strives for even bigger things.
Favorites on screen whom he would like to emulate are Samuel L. Jackson and Michael B. Jordan. He recently returned from Hollywood for the premiere of "Halloween," where he was on the “black” carpet with Jamie Lee Curtis, and he just auditioned for a Paramount Studios project for Apple TV — a mystery story, he says. And, if it all pans out, he won’t be going to the shoot alone.
“My dad says if I go by myself, I will no longer be humble, and it’ll all be about me,” says Jibrail. “He said we stick together like a pack. What’s good for one is good for all. And that works for me.”