Spike Lee plays with fire in “BlacKkKlansman.” There will be burning crosses.
Co-produced by “Get Out” writer-director Jordan Peele, Lee’s new cinematic broadside is his most entertaining film in years. “BlacKkKlansman” wades neck-deep into the same comic-horror-suspense territory that “Get Out” so brilliantly explores.
Despite the film’s 1970s setting, the provocative “BlacKkKlansman” brings Lee, the director of “Do the Right Thing” and “When the Levees Broke,” into contemporary relevance. Inspired by the nation’s disunion, “BlacKkKlansman” may even give the director his first hit in years.
Wryly amusing in early scenes, the stealthy “BlacKkKlansman” descends into something much darker. The wily Lee keeps raising the stakes, dishing out one implausible yet true event after another.
Lee and his trio of co-writers based “BlacKkKlansman” on a memoir by Ron Stallworth. The first black detective in the Colorado Springs Police Department, Stallworth and his white partner successfully infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan.
Lee and his down-for-the-mayhem cast adapt Stallworth’s book into a raucous, frightening, sobering, satirical, fantastical tale. Costumes, hairstyles and cars are ’70s-era appropriate, especially Stallworth’s impossibly perfect Afro.
John David Washington (Denzel Washington’s son) leads the cast as the intrepid undercover brother. Washington’s high-wire performance provokes laughs in a story that’s essentially a plunge into prejudice, injustice and hate.
In the late 1970s, Stallworth breaks barriers by becoming the first black officer and youngest rookie ever in the Colorado Springs Police Department. No surprise that the ambitious young black man is not universally welcomed.
During early scenes, when “BlacKkKlansman” appears to be a comedy, Stallworth is told that like baseball pioneer Jackie Robinson, he must tolerate abuse by his white peers. Chief Bridges (Robert John Burke) promises to have his back — well, sort of, but not really.
Stallworth grows frustrated by the harassment, and the menial tasks he performs in the department’s records room leave him desperate for real police work. Deliverance comes in the form of an undercover assignment. He attends a speech at a black college by Kwame Ture, the former Black Panther Party leader previously known as Stokely Carmichael. His assignment? Blend in and “infiltrate the subversives.” Colorado Springs, Stallworth’s superior tells him, doesn’t want Ture stirring up local black folks.
Recalling Denzel Washington’s speeches in Lee’s “Malcolm X” biopic, Corey Hawkins (“Straight Outta Compton”) makes a striking cameo appearance as Ture. In a scene designed to resonate in 2018, Ture tells his audience, “We are being shot down in the streets by white racist cops.”
As Stallworth listens to Ture speak to cheering students with their fists raised in the black-power salute, Lee’s distinctive touch is all over the conflicted undercover cop trapped between two worlds.
But Stallworth is merely warming up. Perusing the Colorado Spring Gazette, he sees an ad soliciting new members for the Ku Klux Klan. He gives the Klan a call.
“You have reached the Colorado branch of the Ku Klux Klan,” an answering machine responds. “Please leave a message.”
The Organization, as the Klan refers to itself, returns the call. “We appreciate your interest,” low-key Klan leader Walter Breachway (Ryan Eggold) says. “What’s your story?”
Speaking in his “white” voice, Stallworth improvises a convincing white supremacist spiel. His over-the-phone ruse works. “You’re just the kind of guy we’re looking for,” Breachway responds.
Stallworth unwisely gives the Klan his real name. There’s also the matter of his skin color. So he recruits a white colleague to impersonate him at Klan meetings. Adam Driver (“Girls,” “Star Wars: The Last Jedi") co-stars as the fake Stallworth, the coincidentally Jewish detective Flip Zimmerman. The deadpan Driver fits smoothly into the movie’s otherworldly tone.
Ball of confusion that “BlacKkKlansman” can be, it rarely misfires completely. For instance, the script adroitly weaves the personal challenges Stallworth and Zimmerman face alongside the Klan’s rising threat. As the weirdly comic, ominous Klansman Ivanhoe (Paul Walter Hauser) tells Zimmerman, “This is fixing to be a big year for us.”
Klan Grand Wizard David Duke (drolly played by Topher Grace) becomes a major figure in Stallworth’s undercover operation. Another example of reality turning so unreal.
Timing seems right for Lee’s audacious interpretation of extraordinary events from four decades ago. “BlacKkKlansman” captures the fractured zeitgeist of our time.