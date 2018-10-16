A Trinidadian wedding, recreated and choreographed by a native of that Caribbean island nation, will be the highlight of the performances by Dance Theatre of Harlem at the Mahalia Jackson Theater on Saturday night.
The piece, titled “Dougla,” will be performed by 22 dancers, including four young girls who are enrolled in classes offered by the company’s sponsoring organization, the New Orleans Ballet Association. “Dougla,” a term used to describe people from Trinidad who are a mix of African and East Asian ethnic groups, was commissioned from Trinidadian choreographer Geoffrey Holder for Dance Theatre of Harlem by the dance company’s co-founder, Arthur Mitchell, in 1974.
The work is being performed in memory of Mitchell, who died in August at the age of 84. An early protégé of renowned choreographer George Balanchine, Mitchell co-founded Dance Theatre of Harlem in 1969 and the company is celebrating its 50th anniversary this season.
The troupe has performed several times in New Orleans, most recently in the fall of 2015.
Said artistic director Virginia Johnson: “It’s a pretty eclectic program, but that’s what Dance Theatre of Harlem does. We like to show the richness of what’s possible in this art form.”
The program will also include works created by Darrell Grand Moultrie, Christopher Wheeldon and Balanchine.
The evening’s program opens with a work titled “Harlem on My Mind,” which was commissioned from Moultrie by Dance Theatre of Harlem. It premiered in September 2017. The 22-minute piece will deploy five couples in a visual display tracing the history of jazz from its earliest origins in New Orleans through the present.
The piece will feature compositions by Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Rodgers and Hart, Wynton Marsalis and a contemporary arrangement of "My Funny Valentine” by trumpeter Chris Botti.
“When I approached him (Moultrie) for this commission, I told him I wanted something that was very much about where we’re from: this community of Harlem,” Johnson explained. “And he’s done a gorgeous job of using jazz music. New Orleans owns jazz for sure, but it also has a tremendous tradition in Harlem. He has chosen music from many different eras of jazz and he mixes it up so that you have kind of a journey through jazz at the same time you’re watching the ballet. It’s a lot of fun.”
Following the first intermission will be a 1953 work by Balanchine titled “Valse Fantaisie” (Fantasy Waltz) and a dance created by Wheeldon in 2012 titled “This Bitter Earth,” based on a 1960 song by Dinah Washington set to a modern arrangement by Max Richter.
The Balanchine piece, titled after a 19th-century orchestral work by Russian composer Mikhail Glinka and set to the composition’s score, will feature six dancers. The Wheeldon piece will be a duet “but not really a pas de deux,” according to Johnson. Crystal Serrano and Dylan Santos will dance the part of two lovers while the song plays in the background.
“Dougla” will follow the second intermission and close out the program.
Further describing the piece, Johnson said, “You’re seeing a Trinidadian wedding ceremony. It’s a magical scene with a procession that ends with the wedding. It’s quite a wonderful work that has a sense of spectacle: a really fun piece.”
The costumes, she noted, were designed by Holder and the music is almost solely performed on African drums composed by Tania Leon with slight flute accompaniment. “No steel drums or calypso,” she said.
Discussing the company’s overall mission, Johnson said, “We are really designed to bring people together across cultural divides,” Johnson added. “We are not exclusively a majority African-American ballet company and we never have been. We are about diversity: what we can all do, given the opportunity and access. The point of Dance Theatre of Harlem is to say, ‘This is not what you expect, but this is what’s possible.’ ”
Artistic director Johnson will give a preperformance talk on the mezzanine level of the theater at 7:15 p.m.
Dance Theatre of Harlem
WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 20)
WHERE: Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts, 1419 Basin St. (Louis Armstrong Park), New Orleans
TICKETS: $35-$145
INFO: (504) 522-0996. www.nobadance.com