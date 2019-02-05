In a gaudy nightclub reminiscent of the fabulous Cocoanut Grove in 1930s Los Angeles, two beautiful women and a young man are being held hostage by the club’s owner and his manager. They are eventually rescued by one hostage's fiancé — with only grudging consent by the owner.
The story line parallels that of the 1782 Mozart opera “The Abduction from the Seraglio” set in 16th-century Turkey in the harem of a lascivious sultan’s palace.
But in this re-imagined, updated setting, the New Orleans Opera Association will be staging “Abduction” on Friday evening and Sunday afternoon in the Mahalia Jackson Theater. Six singers will perform the major roles, accompanied by the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra with Robert Lyall conducting, joined by the New Orleans Opera Chorus directed by Carol Rausch. Alison Moritz stage directs.
The three-act opera will be sung in its original German with translations projected above the stage. Spoken dialogue will be in English. The opera was last performed in New Orleans in 1982 in its original Turkish milieu.
The two abducted women, Constanza and Blondchen, are sung by Heather Phillips and Katrina Galka. Matthew Grills is Pedrillo, the other captive; Timothy J. Bruno is Osmin, the ruthless nightclub manager; and Joshua Dennis is Belmonte, Constanza’s heroic fiancé. Kenneth Weber, in a speaking role, is Pasha Selim, the club owner.
Lyall, NOOA’s general director, said the change of settings for the story was largely “to give it more of a contemporary styling and to make it more modern,” citing examples of other operas from past centuries that were updated by other companies, including New York’s Metropolitan Opera.
"Abduction" has been treated in many different ways, and is constantly updated in Europe into fanciful productions, Lyall said.
"We are trying to present something that speaks to an American audience," he said. "The historical styles of film noir seemed a good path to pursue.”
**************
The Abduction from the Seraglio
WHAT: An opera in three-acts by Mozart presented by the New Orleans Opera Association
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts, 1419 Basin Street (Louis Armstrong Park), New Orleans
TICKETS: $30-$230. Pre-performance Sunday brunch in two seatings, $30 per person extra. Reservations required.
INFO: (504) 529-3000. neworleansopera.org