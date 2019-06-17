Shakespeare and Elvis. It’s an unlikely pairing, but that’s the inspiration for a new production of “Much Ado About Nothing” presented by the New Orleans Shakespeare Festival at Tulane (through June 30).
Set in 1950s America, the romantic comedy adopts an aesthetic that lands somewhere between Army-era Elvis and “Rebel Without a Cause” as it depicts young lovers on the cusp of adulthood alongside the parental figures who attempt to guide them through the minefield of passion and heartbreak.
Directed by Burton Tedesco, the play opens light on its feet, though a heavy-handed second act falls emotionally flat as the play progresses through the Bard’s familiar break-up-and-make-up storyline.
Like most of Shakespeare's comedies, “Much Ado” relies on masquerades, mixups and mistaken identities. In this one, Claudio (Nate Jones) returns home from Italy and falls for Hero (Tirol Palmer), the daughter of Leonata (originally written as Leonato, though cast here as woman). Rather than woo her himself, the prince (or, in this production, the general) Don Pedro steps in and woos Hero on Claudio’s behalf during a masked ball.
In one of the show’s most successful set pieces, the ball is re-imagined as a lively sock hop, complete with a swinging dance number set to “Rock Around the Clock.”
Problems arise when Don Pedro’s jealous brother, Don John (Leicester Landon), portrayed here as a James Dean-like bad boy, sets out to sabotage the marriage of Claudio and Hero with the help of two pals, a slick-haired Borachio (Kevin Macku) and peroxide pinup Conrad (Shelley Johnson).
Meanwhile, another couple, Benedick and Beatrice (Graham Burke and Jes Podwell, who deliver laugh-out-loud comic performances) engage in a “merry war” of wits that evolves from annoyance to affection after their friends trick them into thinking each is madly in love with the other.
The production goes hard for laughs in the first half of the show — and lands them — though it’s often at the expense of Shakespeare’s well-rounded characters. Don Pedro (David Sellers) is played as a harmless old goofball, Benedick as a buffoon and Claudio as a fresh-faced naif, all of which undermines the drama of the play’s second half when the production switches gears and expects audiences to take these characters seriously.
After Burk, as Benedick, hams it up in the first act (in a truly funny slapstick routine that’s a highlight of the show), followed by Podwell doing the same in the very next scene, it’s hard to believe the pair as teary-eyed lovers after the intermission.
As the plot plods on, the show’s second act trades real comedy for a simulacrum of drama, signified by stern admonishments, manufactured outrage, weepy proclamations of innocence and a graveside serenade of “Love Me Tender” that sounds lovely but feels hollow.
The 1950s setting seems like an opportunity to contextualize the play for contemporary audiences, and the production hints at the era’s burgeoning second-wave feminism by recasting Leonato (Mona Nasrawi) as a pants-wearing woman-in-charge, but ultimately it’s a missed opportunity as the play falls into the usual conventions of boys vs. girls.
“Much Ado About Nothing” is a good-looking show that delivers plenty of laughs, and the performers capably handle Shakespeare’s Elizabethan-era English, but ultimately this rock 'n' roll production is a one-note affair.