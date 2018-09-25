The New Orleans Opera Association opens its 76th season this weekend with what general director Robert Lyall terms “the kind of production that exemplifies why people refer to our art form as grand opera.”
“Turandot,” Giacomo Puccini’s final work, comes to the stage of the Mahalia Jackson Theater on Friday night and Sunday afternoon with a cast that will number close to 100 singers, dancers and nonspeaking extras, along with colorful scenery and lighting depicting the splendor of ancient China. This is the opera made famous by the 1982 Luciano Pavarotti film, “Yes Giorgio”; his resounding “Nessun Dorma” (None shall sleep) aria helped cement his reputation as one of the greatest tenors of all time.
The story behind the opera centers around a Chinese princess with a thirst for vengeance for a wrong done to one of her female ancestors and an anonymous prince (Calaf) who finally wins her love after a drawn-out battle of wits with her.
Twenty-seven suitors failed to correctly answer three riddles she posed and they were beheaded, but not only does the prince answer them all, he poses one of his own: She must learn his name before sunrise or agree to marry him. She fails to do so but he tells her and she announces to her court that his name is “Love.”
The opera, which was unfinished when Puccini died in 1924, was completed by Franco Alfano two years later. It is sung in Italian with English translations projected above the stage.
Singing the title role is soprano Alexandra Loutsion, and opposite her, as Calaf, is tenor David Pomeroy. The role of Liu, a slave girl, is sung by Raquel Gonzalez; Paul Whelan is King Timur; Tony Bentley is Emperor Altoum; Ivan Griffin is a Mandarin; and the roles of the palace officials are sung by Dennis Jesse, Casey Candebat and Chauncey Packer.
They will be joined by the New Orleans Opera Chorus under the direction of Carol Rausch. Lyall conducts the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra.
'Turandot'
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts, 1419 Basin St. (Louis Armstrong Park), New Orleans
TICKETS: $30-$230
INFO: (504) 529-3000. neworleansopera.org
"Pygmalion"
By Jean-Philippe Rameau
Nov. 8-11
Le Petit Theatre
616 St. Peter St., New Orleans
"The Abduction from the Seraglio"
By Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Feb. 8 and 10
Mahalia Jackson Theater
"The Blind"
By Lera Auerbach
April 4-7
Marigny Opera House
725 St. Ferdinand St., New Orleans
"Rigoletto"
By Giuseppe Verdi
April 26 and 28
Mahalia Jackson Theater