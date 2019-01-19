“Saturday Night Live” calls them “5 to 1” skits. These are the late-night, end-of-show sketches that air five minutes till 1 a.m., where writers and performers forgo standard setups and punchlines and indulge in the far reaches of absurdity and ridiculousness.

Sometimes these sketches elicit big laughs, but more often they evoke slack-jawed bewilderment, leaving viewers wondering, “Where do they come up with this stuff?”

+4 How did 2019 New Orleans Jazz Fest land the Rolling Stones? Longtime producer explains Landing the Rolling Stones for the 2019 New Orleans Jazz Fest is, in Quint Davis’ estimation, “a Biblical prophecy come true.”

Which bring us to NOLA Project’s world premiere of a new play from Adam Szymkowicz (“Clown Bar”), titled “Stockholm Syndrome: Or, Remember the Time Jimmy’s All-American Beefsteak Place Was Taken Over by that Group of Radicals?” (through Feb. 2 at the Little Gem Saloon).

“Stockholm Syndrome” is a high-concept musical comedy with a clunky title that pretty much sums up the plot. The story is ridiculous, the action meanders all over the place, the jokes range from groaners to head-scratchers, and the singing is often warbly. And yet — like those 5-to-1 sketches — the show rewards audiences willing to throw common sense out the window and settle in for a weird, wild ride.

In an immersive production directed by A.J. Allegra, the upstairs bar at the Little Gem Saloon has been transformed (by scenic designer Ellen Bull) into Jimmy’s All-American Beefsteak Place, the kind of nationwide chain restaurant bedecked with bric-a-brac, where “the commercials make you cry and the food makes you sick.”

The audience is seated around the room at tables and barstools as the action unfolds around the room. (Pre-show dining is available, and the bar is open throughout the show.)

+18 Jazz Fest blows it out for 50th anniversary; the Rolling Stones, Katy Perry headline major acts Mick Jagger and Katy Perry will help blow out the candles on the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival’s 50th birthday cake this spring.

The try-hard manager (Keith Claverie, an excellent straight man who anchors the chaotic production) and his overworked, underpaid staff have their mundane lives and livelihoods upended when the restaurant comes under siege by a trio of terrorists in tactical gear.

The flimsy plot mostly serves as an excuse for throwing together a bucketful of oddball characters and giving them a good shakeup to see what happens. Among the fun performances are the saucy, eye-rolling waitresses (Julie Dietz and April Louise); the menacing villains (Kristin Shoffner, Leslie Claverie and Alec Barnes), more reminiscent of Scooby-Doo than James Bond; and the Midwestern couple caught in the crossfire (played to great comic effect by Michael Krikorian and Rebecca Elizabeth Hollingsworth).

What follows is an outrageous farce of violence and lasciviousness. The encounters between characters get increasingly ridiculous and convoluted throughout the show, earning laughs through sheer absurdity and gleefully shocking “I can’t believe they went there” moments.

The production lacks polish, but makes up for it with enthusiasm. The comic performances are outstanding, though musical numbers rely more on wit and showmanship than pitch-perfect singing and tight choral arrangements.

Katy Perry says she's 'jazzed' after planned New Orleans visit became spot in Jazz Fest lineup Katy Perry said she was already planning to be in New Orleans for the 50th anniversary of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage festival, even bef…

The songs are catchy but not memorable, and the original music by Jack Craft and Styler Stroup would benefit from a live performance (especially since the setting is a music venue) instead of the tinny, piped-in recording.

The site-specific setting creates some challenges for audiences and actors. It’s hard to swivel around and follow all the action, and the performers have to compete with noise from the live band in the bar downstairs.

Despite the rough edges, “Stockholm Syndrome” remains engaging throughout, thanks to the cast and crew’s creative talent and their all-in commitment to the offbeat silliness of the script. And, as an added bonus, the 90-minute runtime gives Saturday night audiences plenty of time to get back home and catch the 5 to 1.

"Stockholm Syndrom"

WHEN: through Feb. 2

WHERE: The Little Gem Saloon, 445 S. Rampart St.

TICKETS: $30 (Wednesday, Thursday) - $35 (Friday, Saturday)

INFO: (504) 302-9117 or www.NolaProject.com