Diamond Rio and Kellie Pickler headline the country-music KENNER FREEDOM FEST at Williams Boulevard and the lake, starting 2 p.m. Sunday. Also: kids activities, food and a fireworks finale. The fest is free; parking is $5.
Costumes and camp roll through the French Quarter in the annual SOUTHERN DECADENCE PARADE. The procession kicks off at 2 p.m. at Royal and Barracks streets.
Crescent City nostalgia fuels "GROWING UP ... NEW ORLEANS STYLE" with the incomparable Ricky Graham, 8 p.m. Saturday at Rivertown Theater for the Performing Arts, 325 Minor St., Kenner. $25. (504) 461-9475. rivertowntheaters.com.