Like previous years, the 2019 Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival features an impressive lineup of writers, scholars and theatrical performances dedicated to America’s favorite playwright.
But this year, opening night will be devoted to another iconic New Orleans writer: John Kennedy Toole, author of the 1980 novel “A Confederacy of Dunces.”
The festival opens on Wednesday night with “A Confederacy of Dunces: Off the Page Onto the Stage,” a theatrical staging of Toole’s rollicking, irreverent novel of ’60s-era New Orleans. The play returns on Saturday. The venue is the George and Joyce Wein Jazz and Heritage Center, 1225 N. Rampart St.
Adapted by Dr. Kenneth Holditch, a prominent Williams scholar and friend of Tennessee, with contributions from director Francine Segal, the script leans heavily on Toole’s writing to capture the essence of the novel and the culture of the city it portrays.
“All of the scenes are taken straight from the book, no editing,” said Segal. “Toole was a master of vernaculars and dialects, and his dialogue is great. The way it’s written, you don’t have to do anything to it.”
The story of Ignatius J. Reilly, a grumpy, high-minded hot dog vendor, has attracted numerous attempts at adaptation for stage and screen over the years (John Belushi was an early choice to play the novel’s main character), but few have succeeded.
Segal, a longtime New Orleanian who works as an acting and dialect coach, believes a successful production should rely on people who know the city, who understand the unique language of New Orleans, and who are willing to trust Toole’s eyes and ears rather than rewriting their own version of the story.
“New Orleans is truly eccentric,” said Segal. “I think that people here are allowed to celebrate their eccentricities, and in this book John Kennedy Toole celebrates that.”
While not yet a fully realized production, “A Confederacy of Dunces: Off the Page Onto the Stage” is more than a standard staged reading. The rehearsed performance will feature full costumes, a lighting design with projections of vintage city scenes and a 1960s soundtrack of local music.
The show stars Charlie Talbert as Ignatius, alongside a cast of familiar players that includes Brenda Currin, Tracey Collins, Kyle Daigrepont and Zeb Hollins III.
The opening night performance (the first of three during the festival) will include a ’60s-inspired costume contest and cocktail party. The party will honor Dr. Holditch, who will be interviewed after the performance about his long-standing associations with both Toole and Williams.
Other productions affiliated with this year’s festival include “Baby Doll” at Le Petit Theatre, based on Williams’ script for the controversial 1956 film of the same title; “Suddenly Last Summer,” presented by the Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans, about the morbid secrets of a respectable Garden District family; and “Azul” at Southern Rep, a new memory play by Christina Quintana that looks backward to Castro’s Cuba.
Additional offerings include “Tennessee X Three,” a staged reading of three of Williams' one-acts presented by the NOLA Project; “Two for Tennessee,” a pair of original plays inspired by Williams’ work (“Success” by Becky Retz and “Tricks in My Pocket” by Leslie Nipkow); and “Everyone Expects Me to Write Another ‘Streetcar,’ ” a one-man show by Jeremy Lawrence.
Anais St. John reprises her cabaret show, "Lulu White, Queen of Storyville," March 30.
As always, the festival includes a packed schedule of readings, writing workshops and panel discussions featuring prominent writers like Dorothy Allison, Robert Olen Butler, Jami Attenberg, Donna Brazile, Douglas Brinkley and many more.
For a full schedule of events, venues and ticketing information, visit http://tennesseewilliams.net.
******************
Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival
WHEN: March 27-31
WHERE: The Hotel Monteleone and various French Quarter venues
TICKETS: Ticket prices vary by event, passes available
INFO: (504) 581-1144 or http://tennesseewilliams.net/