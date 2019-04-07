The rousing quality of a Rodgers and Hammerstein score is undeniable, perhaps none more so than “South Pacific,” with its slew of American standards from “Some Enchanted Evening” to “I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair."
As with many musicals from Broadway’s golden age, contemporary critics must contend with some problematic material — in this case, a rose-colored view of the Second World War and an ingrained colonial mentality (ironic, since the show’s core message entails overcoming racist attitudes) — but “South Pacific” persists as a well-preserved museum piece from an earlier era of stagecraft.
In a polished production from the Jefferson Parish Arts Society directed by Kenneth Beck, “South Pacific” (through Sunday, April 14) boasts some excellent performances, impressive production values and lively renditions of the show’s iconic orchestrations by the JPAS symphony under conductor Dennis G. Assaf.
Based on James A. Michener’s 1947 collection of wartime stories “Tales of the South Pacific,” the musical takes place on a small island military base where a crew of sailors and a bevy of nurses are isolated from the action of the war.
The plot revolves around a pair of love stories, one concerning nurse Nellie Forbush, a self-described hick from Little Rock, and wealthy French planter Emile de Becque, and another between Lieutenant Joe Cable and a Polynesian girl.
Both liaisons are marred by American intolerance of interracial relationships, resulting in a swirl of romance and yearning.
As Nellie, Mandi Mueller absolutely shines. Drawing on her experience with the Victory Belles, the resident girl group at the National WWII Museum, Mueller effortlessly embodies the spirited sass and verve of the era’s starlets and pin-ups.
Her gruff drawl adds to the character’s charm, her singing is clear and strong, and her presence on stage radiates a wholesome joy.
Mueller stars alongside George Cordes, a New York-based opera singer with an impressive résumé, including the Metropolitan Opera. His rich, booming bass-baritone is a highlight of the show, though his acting is rooted in the stiff seriousness of opera and dampens the chemistry between the two lead performers.
Another out-of-town opera singer, Kevin Thomas Harvey, lends his voice to Joe Cable. Harvey proves a fine singer, turning in a lovely rendition of “Younger Than Springtime,” but his prosaic stage presence lacks enthusiasm and emotion.
The one scene where the men have the stage to themselves — for the biting social critique of “You’ve Got to Be Taught,” a song that calls out the learned racism of successive generations of American families — should be a pivotal moment in the show, but the number is missing a depth of energy and feeling.
Several strong supporting actors hold the show together, most notably Enrico Cannela, who displays boisterous comic chops as Luther Billis, a scheming sailor who reveals a good heart behind his boorish exterior.
As Bloody Mary, the island’s local hustler, Marie Becnel brings rowdy fun to the role, while also delivering a moving version of the classic tune “Bali Ha’i.” Her portrayal, however, leans hard on wringing comedy from the character’s “foreign” speech and mannerisms, recalling Mickey Rooney’s cringey yellowface antics in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”
The show’s book writers, Hammerstein and Joshua Logan, don’t give much room to soften up the crudely drawn stereotype of Bloody Mary, and it’s especially hard to watch the character push her childlike young daughter —who speaks hardly a word in the whole production — into bed with Joe Cable.
The spectacle of “South Pacific” is enlivened by Kristin Blatchford’s large-scale set design that features a war plane, an Army jeep, and various backdrops that realistically evoke the play’s settings, from Emile’s hillside mansion to the barracks on base.
Set changes are graceful and swift, adding to the show’s stylish execution.
“South Pacific” isn’t a flawless production, but the timeless songs, performed here by powerhouse singers and a soaring orchestra, go a long way toward easing the faults.
'South Pacific'
WHEN: Through Sunday (April 14)
WHERE: Jefferson Performing Arts Center, 6400 Airline Drive
TICKETS: $25-$60
INFO: JPAS.org or (504) 885-2000