One reason lines form outside St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Lakeview each June: the popular summertime musical theater series.
Two related reasons: Lee and Bonnie Happel.
For 44 years, the couple has tended to the church’s theatrical productions both on- and off-stage. Along the way, they’ve impacted more than a thousand young cast members, some of whom have gone on to professional theatrical careers.
But this weekend, the proverbial curtain will close, at least partially, on their decades-long legacy in local community theater.
After the current St. Luke’s production of “The Music Man” – the final performances are Wednesday through Saturday, June 19-22, at 7:30 p.m. – they plan to step back and retire from the stage.
“Both Bonnie and I feel like we’re getting too old to run up and down the stairs,” Lee Happel said this week.
A St. Luke’s show certainly requires lots of running. Everyone who auditions is accepted. “The Music Man” features 80 cast members; a previous production of “Oliver” boasted 130 performers.
In an intricate, near-continuous choreography of entrances and exits, they hustle up and down the church aisles and across a three-tiered stage, usually while singing and/or dancing.
The amateur actors and largely volunteer crew belie the quality of the production – a 12-piece orchestra plays all the music live – and the resourcefulness needed to stage it within the confines of the modest-sized church on Canal Boulevard.
Admission is free, but the 120 or so seats are filled on a first-come basis – hence the line well before showtime.
To keep the production on track year after year while also learning their parts has been no small endeavor for the Happels. The rest of their lives have also been busy.
Lee Happel, 75, is an emeritus professor of neurology and neurosurgery at LSU Medical School. He’s spent 45 years teaching neurosurgery residents and assisting in high-risk surgeries.
Bonnie Happel, 74, was a research lab technician until the first of the Happels’ two sons was born. Her occupation then shifted to “professional volunteer and amateur tennis player.”
But the St. Luke’s musical – the oversight committee is called Wing & a Prayer Productions – is a labor of love.
“Some people think we’re pretty crazy,” Bonnie said. “But if you can give yourself to something you really believe in that benefits lots of kids along the way….”
“Some have remarkable talent, some have less than remarkable talent,” Lee said. “Through participation, they develop self-image, confidence and social skills.
“That’s the primary reason Bonnie and I stuck with this – to watch these kids grow.”
***
Minutes before last Sunday’s matinee performance, Lee Happel was in the St. Luke’s kitchen, in full “Music Man” period costume, icing down his left knee in the hopes of keeping it limber. As young cast members fidgeted with nervous energy, Bonnie leaned in to kiss her husband.
“Break a leg, sweetie,” she said.
“DON’T break a leg, please!” he replied.
They were counselors for the St. Luke’s youth group 44 years ago when the kids performed songs from “Godspell” as a summer youth activity.
In subsequent years, the production grew more ambitious, with full-blown musicals– “Hairspray,” “Children of Eden,” “Mary Poppins,” “Seussical the Musical” and many more – presented on a temporary stage erected over the church’s altar area.
The quality improved dramatically with the arrival of director Becky Bradford, who had professional theatrical experience. More recently, Glenn Scarsone, an Entergy engineer with serious carpentry skills, transformed a rickety stage into what Bonne Happel calls “the rock of Gibraltar.”
“At first, some people at the church didn’t think this was appropriate for the sanctuary,” Bonnie said. “Over the years, they came to realize that it changed so many kids’ lives and helped them so much. We’ve always felt that the play is a ministry. This is a mission as much as a performance.”
Attorney Richard Bordelon agrees. He’s witnessed the evolution of his 22-year-old daughter, Lizzie, who has Down syndrome.
“From the time that Lizzie first started five years ago, not only have Bonnie and Lee been extremely welcoming and helpful to her as a cast member, but they also have been among her greatest cheerleaders as she gained confidence and independence,” Bordelon said. “Our family, St. Luke’s and the community owe so much to them for their gifts, their grace and their steadfast, hard work through the years.”
Some marquee names have passed through the production. Former Saints offensive lineman Brad Edelman played Daddy Warbucks in St. Luke’s production of “Annie.”
“He made an impressive Daddy Warbucks, let me tell you,” Lee Happel said. “And he could sing, too.”
Two weeks before opening night of a mid-‘80s production of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” the pianist dropped out. Some cast members from Jesuit High School suggested a classmate who was a pretty good pianist. His name was Harry Connick Jr.
Connick showed up at rehearsal barefoot, sat down at the piano, took a look at the challenging “Jesus Christ Superstar” score, and proceeded to play it “flawlessly,” Lee Happel recalled.
Some participants have serious chops. Sarah Spratt, who plays Eulalie MacKecknie Shinn in “The Music Man,” has a master’s degree in opera performance.
In 1991, a teenage Scott Sauber attended a St. Luke’s production of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" and discovered his life’s calling. He went on to graduate college with a drama degree and has worked on dozens of local productions; he has directed the St. Luke’s show for the past 21 years.
But most participants are amateurs, like the Happels. “We can both sing and we have some acting talent,” Lee said. “What we have picked up over the years is exactly that – things we’ve picked up.”
“We don’t discourage anybody because they can’t sing,” Bonnie said. “Hopefully everybody gets a place in the play where they can be seen and feel really good about what they do.”
The production schedule is grueling: More than a dozen multi-hour rehearsals, followed by eight performances in 10 days.
“A lot of kids who started with us got the bug and, for good or bad, ended up in theater,” Bonnie said, laughing.
“It’s been a long road, sometimes very hectic. But it’s been a joy. Maybe not the week before the production….
“I give God the credit. There are miracles that occur doing these plays.”
They’ve watched generations pass through the production, including within their own family. Their two sons participated as kids; one is now a neurologist and the other a pulmonary and critical care doctor.
The youngest of the Happels’ five grandchildren, 13-year-old Anderson, is in “The Music Man” this year.
This is the fourth St. Luke’s production of “The Music Man.” The Happels wanted to do it one last time as their swan song.
“We kept putting it off,” said Ken Ward, another Wing & a Prayer principal/actor, “because we didn’t want them to go.”
They still hope to help out on the production side as needed. “We’re not quitting anything,” Bonnie clarified. “We’re retiring. There’s a difference.”
But they’re also looking forward to free time. Their wedding anniversary inevitably conflicts with the St. Luke’s production schedule.
“I’d love to get Lee to take a vacation on our anniversary,” Bonnie said.
Next summer, they plan to experience the show for the first time from the pews. “Being in the audience, with that energy and atmosphere, will be something novel for us,” Lee said.
But first they must get through this week’s farewell.
“The last performance is always a tearful occasion, because we know that we won’t see people who are not members of St. Luke’s until next year,” Lee said. “This year will be an even sadder moment, when we realize we won’t have the same close contact” with future casts.
“The effort that goes into this is not small, but a bonding experience occurs. You create relationships with these kids. It’s exhilarating to watch young people experience talent they might not have known they had. That’s something Bonnie and I would like to continue to experience.”
“We hope,” Bonnie said, “it continues for a long time.”