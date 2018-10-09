When you think of the things that make New Orleans special, a world-class photography collection usually isn’t one of them.
But for the last 100 years, the New Orleans Museum of Art has been quietly but steadily building a collection of photographs that can hold its own with any public collection in the country, if not the world.
Space constraints have largely kept most of the collection out of view for many years. This season, however, visitors to the museum have an opportunity to acquaint themselves with one of the unsung jewels in New Orleans’s cultural crown via the exhibition “Past Present Future: Building Photography at the New Orleans Museum of Art.”
The exhibition is curated by NOMA’s photography curator Russell Lord and follows the publication of Lord’s book “Looking Again: Photography at the New Orleans Museum of Art” earlier this year.
Per its title, the exhibition is divided into three parts. Each one highlights a particular phase in the museum’s ongoing acquisition and display of photographs. Together they form an intriguing (if necessarily incomplete) overview of the collection as a whole, which now numbers more than 12,000 works.
The first part of the exhibition is a partial recreation of the museum’s first photography show in 1918, when it was still called the Delgado Museum of Art after its principal benefactor. Aside from illustrating how central photography was to the museum’s mission from its earliest years, the section is notable for works by artists from that time — including Alfred Stieglitz, Edward Steichen and Gertrude Kasebier — who were making a case for photography to be considered as much fine art as painting and sculpture.
While photographs have been part of NOMA’s collection practically since its founding, it wasn’t until the 1970s that the museum began amassing its photo collection in earnest, principally due to the efforts of its former director John Bullard. The current show, however, largely skips over those formative years in its “Present” section to concentrate on photographs which were acquired over the past seven years.
Some of the most interesting moments in this section are works which stretch and redefine the very definition of photography.
Holly Lay’s “Untitled Screen Caps” series consists of panels arranged to look like windows on a computer desktop, each of which contains a screenshot of web page featuring one of Lay’s photographs which she made available to stock agencies and which were subsequently used beyond her control to illustrate a variety of subject matter, from financial planning to saving a “sexless marriage.” It’s a canny way of illustrating how photographic imagery is taken out of context in the age of the internet.
The future of NOMA’s photography collection is represented by works from two promised bequests to the museum: one from collector Tina Freeman, herself a former curator of photography at the museum; and the other from New Orleans-based collector Dr. H. Russell Albright. Both collections play to NOMA’s existing strengths in 19th and early 20th century photography while adding to its collection of more contemporary works with pieces by Sally Mann, Lorna Simpson and Philip-Lorca diCorcia.
Another exhibition on view in NOMA’s Great Hall this month dovetails nicely with the larger photography exhibition upstairs, Lina Iris Viktor’s “A Haven. A Hell. A Dream Deferred.” It explores the relationship between photography and issues like history, colonialism and the representation of women throughout the history of art.
Viktor’s works, which often begin with photographs of herself, are embellished with patterns, pigment and gold leaf and are engaging examples of the kind of forward-looking contemporary photographic work that plays a large role in NOMA’s future.
Taken together, the two shows make NOMA a must-visit destination this month for anyone interested in exploring something New Orleans has a big reason to be proud of.
* * * * *
“Past Present Future: Building Photography at the New Orleans Museum of Art”
WHEN: Through Jan. 7
WHERE: New Orleans Museum of Art, 1 Collins Diboll Circle, City Park
INFO: (504) 658-4100; www.noma.org
ADMISSION: $12 adults, $10 seniors, $6 children, free for children under 6