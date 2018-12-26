December and January are camellia months in the Deep South. The blossoms are welcome at a time when not too many other flowering shrubs are blooming. First come the sasanquas and then the japonicas, all putting on a dazzling display in shades of white, pink, rose, vermillion and more.
To celebrate the season, the Camellia Club of New Orleans is sponsoring an art competition for Orleans Parish public/charter students who are in kindergarten through 12th grade, challenging students to create works of art depicting camellias.
It's an educational project as well as an artistic one, said organizer Nicole Tygier.
“We really want to foster an interest in these plants and younger people so we also offered to go to classrooms and talk about camellias,“ she said.
Cash awards will be made to winners in the high school and middle school categories, whereas elementary school winners will receive a prize from co-sponsor Learning Express Toys in Metairie. The highest award — $250 — will go to the high school student who wins first place, but cash awards will also go to second and third place winners in the high school and middle school divisions.
The best part, according to Tygier, is that there is no fee for entries, and the camellia show on Jan. 26 at Delgado’s Student Life Center is also free and open to the public.
The deadline for submissions is Jan. 11, so there is still time to pull out the art supplies to make a stunning portrait of your favorite camellia.
Tygier is eager to answer questions about eligible media and the mechanics of entering the competition. Email her at ntygier@nolacounsel.com or call her at (504) 830-3824. For inspiration, visit the Camellia Club’s Facebook page facebook.com/CamelliaClubNola/.