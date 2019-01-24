Angela Gregory's sculpture may be among New Orleans' best known.
Her Bienville Monument is a landmark on Decatur Street at the edge of the French Quarter. She sculpted the pelicans on the corners of the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court building at Tulane and Broad.
The pelicans were her first commission in 1925, after returning from Paris, where she studied with Antoine Bourdelle, then considered the world's greatest living sculptor.
Now, a new book looks at Gregory's time in Paris before she returned to create public sculptures not only in New Orleans but the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge.
"A Dream and a Chisel: Louisiana Sculptor Angela Gregory in Paris, 1925-1928," was co-authored by Gregory and Nancy L. Penrose. Gregory approved the final draft before her death in 1990, but it took Penrose almost three decades to find a publisher.
Penrose is launching a book tour in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, marking the final chapter of a project that began with a 1983 interview with the sculptor.
Antoine Bourdelle had studied and worked with Auguste Rodin, and Gregory wanted to study with the best before setting up her own studio in her hometown of New Orleans.
But the path to Bourdelle's studio wasn't easy.
Gregory knew at age 14 that she wanted to be a sculptor. While she was a student at Newcomb College, she was encouraged to study in Paris. She accepted a Parsons Scholarship to learn art in advertising to get there, but her mission was to study with Bourdelle.
"She had a letter of introduction, and she tried all the proper ways to meet Bourdelle," Penrose said. "She finally knocked on his door one day. You just didn't do that back then, go to Paris and knock on this famous sculptor's door."
The Bourdelles' maid answered and told Gregory her employers were away.
"Angela said the maid must have seen the disappointment in her face, because she wrote the Bourdelles' private number on a piece of paper and gave it to her," Penrose said. "That changed everything."
Bourdelle's wife answered when Gregory called. She asked why Gregory didn't simply enroll at the art academy in Paris. Gregory said she wanted to learn to cut stone.
"Then his wife said, ‘You're an American woman who wants to learn to cut stone; my husband will want to meet you,’ ” Penrose said. "She went back to Bourdelle's house, and he set up a schedule for her right away."
Years later, Penrose was working in Tulane University's Office of Development, which sent her Gregory's Pine Street Studio in Uptown to interview the sculptor about a bronze medal she designed for members of the University’s Paul Tulane Society.
That's when Gregory, 83 at the time, told Penrose that she wanted to write a book about her days in Paris.
"I said, ‘I'm a writer, and I can help you with that,’ ” Penrose said. "It's finally happened, and it's just as Angela wanted it."
Gregory gave Penrose access to her letters and diary entries from Paris. Penrose also conducted extensive interviews with the sculptor, who did see the book come together before her death.
But Penrose quickly learned that writing and publication were two different games.
"I received a lot of nice rejection letters," Penrose said. "One said they would rather have an entire biography instead of just one part of Angela's life. Another one said they thought Angela's story was interesting, but there wasn't a market for it."
Finally, Penrose submitted the manuscript to the University of South Carolina Press, whose book categories include "Women's Letters and Diaries of the South." The press not only accepted the manuscript but spent three years working with Penrose to add end notes and improve the language.
"Everything in it is still as Angela would have it, but we needed to bring the writing up to the standards of an academic press," Penrose said.
She also turned to Baton Rouge historian and longtime Gregory friend Susan Hymel, who helped locate Gregory's public sculptures.
"I don't know if we found them all, but we located all that we could, and we have those locations in the book," Penrose said. "But it was Angela's time in Paris working with Bourdelle that was most important to her in this story. She remembered him as a generous teacher, but he wasn't always kind in his critiques. But that made her the sculptor that she became."
Penrose now lives in Seattle. Her book tour will make three stops in New Orleans, beginning with Octavia Books on Feb. 12. She also will present a talk at each, focusing on Gregory's tutelage under sculptor Antoine Bourdelle in Paris.
Book signings
"A Dream and a Chisel: Louisiana Sculptor Angela Gregory in Paris, 1925-1928."
Book signings by author Nancy L. Penrose.
6 p.m. Feb. 12
Octavia Books, 513 Octavia St.
6:30 p.m. Feb. 19
Woldenberg Art Center, Freeman Auditorium, Tulane University
6 p.m. Feb. 21
Dominican High School, 7701 Walmsley Ave.
For more information, call (225) 907-4087 or visit AngelaGregoryArt.com.