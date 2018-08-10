From the exterior, it’s nearly impossible to tell that the Greek revival townhouse on Camp Place in the Lower Garden District is anything other than an elegant and dignified two-story masonry home dating to the mid- to late 19th century.
A few steps away from the green tranquility of Coliseum Square, it stands behind a wrought iron fence with a heavy gate that leads to the front steps. You look up and notice a scalloped metal overhang that shades the second-floor balcony from the morning sun.
Then it happens: You realize that everything is not as it seems. The fence pickets? They’re painted black on one side and red on the other. The front door is a glossy cherry red.
There's something on it — what could it be? A carved head?
Then you look down and read the name of the house, carved into the cement.
You have arrived at Palazzo Shmuela.
“Be careful!” shouts out Shmuela Padnos. “The paint is wet on the door!”
If you keep the palazzo idea in mind, then everything you encounter makes sense.
“I am crazy about Italy. I studied art there for a while,” said Padnos. Most of the Italian furniture came from her friend Maria Hardeveld's shop, Antiques on Magazine, she said. "Everything is antique French or Italian.”
Armoires, tables, desks, chandeliers and panels of richly painted baroque carvings fill the spaces, complemented by an array of artworks mostly by Padnos. She’s an artist, she’s a musician, and she’s the Big Queen of the Black Eagles.
“That’s why the house is filled with Indian suits — I don't collect them; I make them,” she says. This explains perchance why one of them has Hebrew lettering? “I’m Jewish, so yeah.”
As she leads a tour of the downstairs, she point out various landmarks.
“This painting is a part of one of my series. That one came to me after my mother died. This table is 16th-century Italian. The sculpture is Mitchell Gaudet. Here's our tribute room to Satchmo. I love Provence blue so when the kitchen moved downstairs, that’s the color I stained my cypress cabinets,” she says.
Hold on. “When the kitchen moved downstairs”?
“Maria insisted on it,” she said, referring to her best friend, the antiques dealer.
Where else than on a first floor adjacent to the dining room might one expect to find a kitchen? Certainly not on the second floor of a sidehall townhouse, tucked into the rear of the service wing.
“That’s where it was when we bought the house in the 1990s,” said Padnos, nicknamed "Shmoo" by her husband, Ira. “When the tree was still there, it was like in cooking in a treehouse.”
“The tree” was an 80-foot-tall elm tree that for decades straddled the property line between the Padnos property and the one to its left. One day, about three years ago, a bolt of lightning came out of the sky and spilt the mighty elm in two.
“Half is still standing on our neighbors’ property and the other half fell onto ours,” Padnos said.
Its fall was rather spectacular, occurring as it did on the roof of the service wing and across the courtyard. Although the couple had renovated when they bought the property 20 years ago, the falling tree triggered a complete redo of the two story service wing and the courtyard.
Where there was once a kitchen is now Padnos' showroom for the fabric and wallpaper she has had made from images in her paintings. A new studio now stands at the rear of the courtyard in a separate building. And reconfiguration of stairs from the courtyard to the second floor made way for a stylish lap pool set into the long, linear space.
‘It's half above and half below ground so that makes it easier to get in to,” said Padnos. “Plus it’s saltwater so Ira and I can swim every day without soaking in chlorine.
Padnos continues the tour upstairs and begins with the master bedroom and its “Cowboy and (Mardi Gras) Indian" theme, followed by her husband's music room. It's hard to say whether there are more images of blues singers and New Orleans legends than there are actual recordings, but there are what seems like hundreds of each.
At the end of the second floor hall, directly above the dining room on the first floor, is the “Chocolate Vino Room,” so called for the color of paint on the walls. It hovers between a dusky merlot shade and a deep dark cocoa. Two immense windows allow light to stream in all day long. The room is sparsely furnished compared with other rooms in the house but has gorgeous chairs for lounging: Each is embellished with a carved golden swan.
“This is definitely the best room in the house for having a glass of wine and just chilling out,” she said.
Although the idea of Padnos chilling out seems like contradiction in terms, she says she and Ira (an anesthesiologist at the LSU medical center) enjoy spending time at home with their pets — a black and white borzoi named Quattro and black and white cat called Zorro.
“It’s actually Quattro Formaggio, but we call him Quattro for short. I thought that he and Zorro would hit it off because of their coloring, but they're still working things out,” she says. “Zorro can be a real bully — sometimes he won't let Quattro get to his food.”
One of the more striking sculptures in the house was created by Mitchell Gaudet and presides over the 16th-century Italian dining table. It’s a statue of a saint (“Mitchell said he would find these all over town after Katrina because the churches were throwing them away”) with an explosion of luminous glass birds flying out of the top of his head.
“I use my table all the time — I made breakfast this morning and Ira and I ate here,” Padnos says. “I made…” listening to the menu was enough to cast a spell over any listener, who could easily picture the most elegant of meals served atop the antique table.
“Oh,” says the artist when she pauses to take a breath, “did I mention I also love to cook?”