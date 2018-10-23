In what is being billed as a “first,” the New Orleans Civic Symphony and the New Orleans Concert Band will perform a joint concert this Sunday on the campus of the University of New Orleans Lakefront.
Charles Taylor, UNO’s director of the arts and chairman of its Music Department, will conduct both groups in a program that is expected to run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Each group will perform during separate halves of the program.
During the first half, the NOCS will present two pieces — the overture to Gioachino Rossini’s two-act, 1817 opera, “La Gazza Ladra” (The Thieving Magpie), and the Brahms Symphony No. 3, a follow-up to the Brahms Symphony No. 2 which the orchestra performed this past spring.
In the second half, the Concert Band will perform “Vanity Fair” by Percy Fletcher, “Dance Rhythms” by Wallingford Riegger and John Philip Sousa’s “From Maine to Oregon” march. The fourth and final piece will be “Adventures on Earth,” a 15-minute suite from the 1982 film “ET,” composed and originally conducted by John Williams.
Formed under the auspices of the New Orleans Recreational Department in the 1940s, the Civic Symphony has been affiliated with UNO for the past 20 years. It is the oldest continually performing orchestra in Louisiana, and such luminaries as Wynton Marsalis and Harry Connick Jr. have passed through the NOCS ranks.
The Concert Band, dating back to the late 1970s, was founded by Peter Dombourian, the longtime music supervisor for Orleans Parish schools and former band director at Fortier High School.
Both groups are made up entirely of volunteer musicians from the community, and both are conducted by Taylor, also on a volunteer basis.
Taylor, who has been affiliated with the NOCS since 2003, said the orchestra consists of about 50 members and the band has about 70. Seven of the musicians, all of whom are in the woodwind section, perform in both groups, Taylor said.
Commenting on what the experience of conducting both groups on the same program for the first time might be like, Taylor said with a laugh, “I’m going to need oxygen at the end of it."
“With each group, I’m going to have to conduct a little bit differently,” Taylor added. “There’s some music that you don’t have to be quite as intense with but, since each group is doing a short program, everything is pretty intense for the conductor. Both groups are bringing their A-game, so I have to be able to do the same for both of them.”
Conducting the orchestral part of the program, Taylor said, “will probably be a little less strenuous than the band portion. Conducting an orchestra through earlier music is a little more straightforward. It’s not as rhythmically complicated as later music, and the John Williams piece is quite complex. But, on the other hand, the Brahms 3rd is an incredibly challenging piece as well, so this is going to be a real exercise for me.
“But I’m looking forward to this concert,” Taylor said. “It’ll be nice to bring audiences from both groups together. And it’ll also be nice to bring both groups together so they can hear each other perform and support each other. Both of them are community music groups, and highlighting the importance of community music-making is a big part of what we do here.”
Following this performance, the NOCS will present four more concerts during the current season — in December, March, May and June. More details will be announced as the dates get closer.
************************
New Orleans Civic Symphony/New Orleans Concert Band
WHEN: 2 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: Recital Hall, first floor, UNO Performing Arts Center, University of New Orleans Lakefront Campus
Free
INFO: neworleanscivicsymphony.org