Composer Lera Auerbach literally adapted the concept of "the blind leading the blind" to create her unusual one-act opera opening this weekend at the Marigny Opera House.

Staged under the auspices of the New Orleans Opera Association, Auerbach’s work is based on a play by Flemish writer Maurice Maeterlinck, titled “The Blind.” Unlike conventional operas, it's performed a cappella, by a 16-member chorus. And during the performance, willing members of the audience are blindfolded so they can experience what it’s like to be sightless.

In the story, a group of blind patients who have been led into a forest by their priest realize that they are lost. The priest tells them to wait while he seeks food and help, but he dies nearby and the group has to find their way back home with no one to guide them.

According to Auerbach, who is midway through a three-month residency with Loyola University, "The Blind" might be the first a cappella opera ever. It wasn't an easy sell.

“I remember talking to a few directors, but the moment I told them there is no orchestral accompaniment, they thought I was completely insane,” she recalled.

The work remained on the shelf for several years before being picked up by a company in Berlin in 2001 and favorably reviewed. Soon afterward it was performed at Lincoln Center and various cities in Europe.

The local production will include eight female and eight male members of the New Orleans Opera Chorus with Auerbach conducting. Leading roles are held down by tenor Kameron Lopreore, soprano Haley Whitney, mezzo-soprano Zara Zemmels and baritone H. Aaron Ambeau. It's sold out, but there's a waiting list. Four performances will be given.

The Blind

WHAT: A one-hour, a cappella opera sung by a 16-member cast under the auspices of the New Orleans Opera Association

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday

WHERE: Marigny Opera House, 725 St. Ferdinand St., New Orleans

TICKETS: Sold out. Call the number below to get on the waiting list.

INFO: (504) 529-3000. boxoffice@neworleansopera.org