“The Laramie Project” (through Oct. 7 at the Timothy K. Baker Theatre at Delgado Community College) is a documentary-style play inspired by a series of interviews with Laramie residents in the aftermath of Matthew Shepard’s murder. Performers pictured are, front from left: Elyse McDaniel, Ryan Vidrine. Matt Reed; Chad Gearig-Howe; back from left, Dwayne Jones Jr., Hannah Rachal and Elizabeth McCoy.