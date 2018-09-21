Back in July, Jorge Gomez was attacked and beaten outside of a Mid-City New Orleans bar by two thugs, John Galman and Spencer Sutton, a pair of off-duty police officers. The attack occurred after the men hassled Gomez about his nationality, reportedly calling him a “fake American.” Gomez was hospitalized after the attack, and the neighborhood bar quickly offered support, setting up a GoFundMe page and hosting a fundraiser to help cover expenses.
The news of Gomez’s attack stirred a memory of the 1998 murder of Matthew Shepard. A gay college student in Laramie, Wyoming, Shepard was tied to a fence and beaten by two men he met in a bar, all in a fit of “gay panic.” After six days in the hospital, Shepard died from his injuries.
“The Laramie Project” (through Oct. 7 at the Timothy K. Baker Theatre at Delgado Community College) is a documentary-style play devised by Moisés Kaufman and his Tectonic Theater Project, inspired by a series of interviews they conducted with Laramie residents in the aftermath of Shepard’s death. Many of the people in Laramie wanted the public to know that “Laramie is not that kind of town,” while others insisted that Laramie is exactly that kind of town.
In a co-production by the Storyville Collective and Delgado Community College, “The Laramie Project” takes a close, compassionate look at the people and places of Laramie, Wyoming, uncovering a complicated American landscape that hits close to home, wherever you happen to live.
Directed by Michael E. McKelvey, “The Laramie Project” features a cast of 14 performers — an excellent ensemble comprised of local actors and Delgado students —playing more than 60 roles. Like a documentary film, the script stitches together snippets of interviews so that the narrative emerges from multiple perspectives, usually focusing on just one or two characters at a time. McKelvey effectively manages the quick cuts, utilizing the spacious playing area to keep multiple actors on stage together, creating a sense of dynamic engagement as attention flits from character to character.
There’s not a weak link in the cast, as the students hold their own with seasoned stage actors. Each actor brings a variety of voices and perspectives that elicits a nuanced portrayal of a complicated time, from the outspoken ministers and angry residents who condemn Shepard’s sexuality, to the heartbroken friends and family, to those wrestling with a horrific act of personal violence that calls into question their social beliefs.
The set design (James Means) is a mostly bare stage with earth-toned risers and tufts of tall weeds to represent the craggy Wyoming prairie. The minimal approach keeps the focus on the actors, though a wooden buck fence against the back wall is a heart-wrenching set piece that keeps Shepard’s brutal assault at the front of audiences’ minds. The set also features vibrant video projections, including photos of Laramie, Shepard and other participants that provide a jolt of real-world anguish.
The two hour and 30 minutes run time is dotted with devastating emotional moments, moving some theater-goers to tears. Other moments are just-the-facts, which benefit the story but are less viscerally engaging.
Attacks like the ones on Shepard in Laramie and Gomez in New Orleans are the extreme outcomes of political and social divisiveness, where violence often overshadows discourse. “The Laramie Project” succeeds in its tribute to Shepard and its condemnation of violence and bigotry, but it also gives voice to those caught in the middle.
Rulon Stacey, a hospital administrator in Laramie and minor character in the play, found himself moved by Shepard’s family and disgusted by the small but vocal backlash.
“Homosexuality is not a lifestyle with which I agree,” he admits, “but I guess I didn’t understand the magnitude with which some people hate.”
***************
The Laramie Project
WHEN: through October 7
WHERE: Timothy K. Baker Theatre at Delgado Community College, 615 City Park Avenue
TICKETS: $10-25
INFO: https://doctuhmistuh.org/events