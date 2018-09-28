The GRETNA HERITAGE FESTIVAL kicks off Friday at 2 p.m. for three days of local and national bands, a German beer garden, crafts and carnival rides. $20 and up. Downtown Gretna. gretnafest.com
Get fresh herbs and recipe ideas at the FALL PLANT SALE staged Saturday by the Herb Society of America at the Southern Food & Beverage Foundation, 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. 9 a.m. herbsno@gmail.com.
Exotic reptiles and other critters gather at the HERPS SHOW in the Alario Center, 2000 Segnette Blvd., Westwego. Saturday and Sunday, $15, $5 for kids. herpshow.net/new-orleans-la.