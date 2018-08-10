The RED DRESS RUN takes to the French Quarter with a flock of rosy frocks and loads of fun. The Hash House Harriers charity event kicks off at Crescent Park, 1008 N. Peters St., at 9 a.m. Saturday. $45 and up.
The banks of Bayou St. John will see more history for the LIFE ON THE BAYOU HERITAGE FAIR, 10 a.m. at the Pitot House, 1440 Moss St., New Orleans. Get a look at life on the bayou 300 years ago, with an emphasis on connections to indigenous people. Tickets $7.50, kids younger than 3 free.
The ORACLE GALA is a benefit for the growing LGBT+Archive Project of Louisiana at 6 p.m. Sunday held at the Ace Hotel, 600 Carondelet St., New Orleans. Visit www.lgbtarchivesprojectlouisiana.org for details. Tickets $60-$75.