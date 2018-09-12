The LOUISIANA PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA opens its season with Schubert's Symphony No. 8 and Beethoven's Symphony No. 9. Carlos Miguel Prieto conducts. Thursday-Saturday at the Orpheum; Friday at First Baptist Church in Covington. lpomusic.org.
Archbishop Shaw High School, 1000 Barataria Blvd., Marrero, will be the site of the SHRIMP AND JAMBALAYA FESTIVAL on Saturday with food and music by The Strays, Kayla Woods, of "The Voice," and Bag of Donuts. $20-$25. archbishopshaw.com
The MUSIC BOX VILLAGE community art project will hold a fall opening party Saturday with tours, art workshops and a dance party. 4557 N. Rampart St. Free. 10 a.m. musicboxvillage.com.