First established over 30 years ago, Southern Rep has emerged as an essential stalwart of the New Orleans theater scene.

The newest chapter in the life of this local institution began late last year, when the company moved into its new space, the former St. Rose de Lima Church on Bayou Road. After giving up a longtime residence at Canal Place back in 2012 and spending subsequent seasons making theater in a variety of venues around town, the last six months have been a joyous, if harried, housewarming.

“It’s been happily non-stop,” said artistic director Aimée Hayes, before adding with a laugh, “and stressfully non-stop, too.”

This month, Southern Rep will wrap up its current season with “Flowers for Halie” (May 8-26), a new play by local artist Troi Bechet that looks back on the life and music of iconic New Orleans gospel singer Mahalia Jackson.

The company is also ready to announce the 2019-2020 Mainstage season. At the same time, Hayes and staff continue to explore programming opportunities for the Lagniappe Stage, the theater’s vibrant bar and lounge area.

While the past season has been a breaking-in period to test the potential of the new theater space — from the use of live music in plays like “A Doll’s House, Part 2” and “Azul” to the unconventional stadium seating of “The Wolves” — the more flexible Lagniappe stage offers a myriad of possibilities.

So far, regular events include the weekly drag queen show “Mondays Are a Drag,” a Tuesday “healing happy hour” called “Care for Creatives” presented in partnership with the New Orleans Musicians’ Clinic, the monthly circus cabaret “Hello Gorgeous” and numerous improv comedy shows. The space is also used to host events and performances before and after the Mainstage shows.

Hayes describes the Lagniappe Stage as a “who-knows-what’s-going-to-happen-next kind of space.”

“There are so many people making art in New Orleans and finding nooks and crannies in which to do it,” she said. “I think this space is a step up from a nook and a cranny — we have lights, we have a little tiny dressing room, we have a stage that is safe, we have a box office.”

“There are a lot of one-off activities that happen in New Orleans that I think would be great" at the Lagniappe Stage, she said. “I don’t think it’s limited to theater, I think it’s limited to the imagination of the artists in town who are making things.”

As the Lagniappe Stage continues to evolve, the vision for Southern Rep’s new Mainstage season continues to support the theater’s mission to develop and produce new plays that reflect the diversity of the city.

The company’s 2019-2020 season kicks off in September with Tracy Letts’ celebrated family drama “August: Osage County.” The new season also includes “Native Gardens,” a backyard comedy about a culture clash between new neighbors written by burgeoning Mexican-American playwright Karen Zacarías; a revival of the 1980 adaptation of Bertolt Brecht’s “Mother Courage and Her Children” by Ntozake Shange (“For Colored Girls”); and a world premiere by New Orleans playwright Pamela Davis-Noland, “Chemin du Bayou,” that tells the rich history of Bayou Road, the stretch of road that Southern Rep now calls home.

“Bayou Road has been a richly cultured, unique part of New Orleans life for hundreds of years, and it is humbling and thrilling to be part of that story now,” said Hayes. “Everyone on the block has their own story, their own character, their own way of looking at things, and it’s been really exciting for me and the staff to get to know all of our neighbors.”

In addition to a wide variety of diverse programming and audience-building initiatives, Southern Rep will continue to grow the space on Bayou Road through a three-year capital campaign intended to go toward building upgrades and renovations.

“I can’t wait to have this conversation in a year,” said Hayes, “because I think there’s going to be so many different things happening that we can’t even imagine now.”

*************************

“FLOWERS FOR HALIE”

WHEN: May 8-26

WHERE: 2541 Bayou Road

TICKETS: $25-40

INFO: (504) 522-6545 or southernrep.com

*************************

Southern Rep 2019-2020 Season

“August: Osage County” by Tracy Letts, Sept. 11-Oct. 6

Winner of the 2008 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for “Best Play,” “August: Osage County” follows a Midwestern American family dealing with the death of its patriarch, as secrets are revealed and long-standing feuds are reignited.

“Native Gardens” by Karen Zacarías, Oct. 30-Nov. 17

In advance of a backyard barbecue, a delicate disagreement between neighbors over a fence line spirals into an all-out border dispute, exposing both couples’ notions of race, taste, class and privilege.

“Mandatory Merriment (Part Deux): A New Orleans Holiday Musical,” Dec. 4-29

A re-tooled revival of last year’s premiere, the musical by Leslie Castay and Ian Hoch follows six strangers stranded together in the French Quarter just two days before Christmas.

“Mother Courage and Her Children,” Jan. 22-Feb. 2

Poet-playwright Ntozake Shange adapted Bertolt Brecht’s classic drama in 1980, transposing the action from Europe during the Thirty Years War to the American Southwest after the Civil War.

“Reykjavík,” March 18-April 5

Presented as part of a National New Play Network rolling world premiere, “Reykjavík,” by Steve Yockey, is a series of interconnected vignettes featuring tourists mixing with the (sometimes supernatural) Icelandic locals.

“Chemin du Bayou,” May 13-31, 2020

Developed out of historical research and present-day oral histories, the story of Bayou Road by Pamela Davis-Noland is the story of New Orleans in miniature, where many cultures meet, song and dance are integral to any tale and geography is inextricable from history.

2019-20 subscriptions can be purchased online at southernrep.com or by calling the box office at (504) 522-6545. Subscription packages are available.