As the Napoleonic War was winding down and the French emperor was going into forced exile, the English poet Lord Byron wrote a poem celebrating Napoleon’s downfall.
Titled “Ode to Napoleon Buonaparte,” Byron’s poem became the centerpiece of a 1942 musical composition by Arnold Schoenberg aimed at Adolf Hitler.
Schoenberg’s piece, bearing the same title as the poem, will be one of the highlights of the second of two concerts Friday and Monday nights by the New Orleans-based Louis Moreau Institute.
Jonathan Harris, a New Orleans bass-baritone now living in New York City, will recite the poem to the accompaniment of a piano and the Ulysses String Quartet.
In the Friday concert at the Marigny Opera House, titled “Amiable Neighbors,” the quartet and pianist will perform works by Igor Stravinsky, Professor Longhair (“Tipitina Improvisation”) and three other recent composers.
The Monday concert at Tulane University’s Dixon Hall, titled “An Ode for Troubled Times,” will include — in addition to the Schoenberg piece — a reprise of “Tipitina Improvisation,” plus works by University of New Orleans resident composer Yotam Haber and a 19th century composition, “Bamboula,” by the organization’s namesake, Louis Moreau Gottschalk.
Harris, the 34-year-old son of local arts patrons Seth and Julie Schwam Harris, discussed the complicated notation structure of the Schoenberg score and how he planned to deliver it.
“It’s not technically sung but is more like a recitation,” Harris said. “It’s a strange notation where the rhythms for the vocal part vary widely but the pitches are not written out with any real level of specificity.”
Harris pointed out that, between the strings and piano parts on the score, the composer drew a single staff line, and the notes to be vocalized appear above and below that line. How the notes are delivered vocally depends on the inflections given to the words by the narrator in a manner similar to accenting certain syllables of a word, he explained.
Based on the placement of the notes above or below the line, the “contour” of the spoken pitch would be roughly the same as if it was actually being sung, Harris said.
Founded in 2013 by Morris Rosenzweig, a classmate of Harris’ parents at Fortier High School, the Louis Moreau Institute’s mission is twofold, he said. It is dedicated to presenting more contemporary classical music to local audiences as well as helping budding talent gain greater exposure.
“When I was an undergraduate, at the end of the senior year, those people who wanted to get into major symphony orchestras got into them,” Rosenzweig said. “That just doesn’t happen anymore. So we’re trying to provide kind of a bridge and, in so doing, be a part of the enterprises these people take on.
“I wanted to add to the rich musical culture of New Orleans by bringing in very good repertory; contemporary repertory played really well.”
The musicians chosen to be sponsored by the LMI — the “Louies,” as Rosenzweig termed them — are supposed to rotate every year, although a group can be extended for another year or two, as decided by the LMI Board. The Ulysses Quartet is in its third year but this will be its last, Rosenzweig said.
“Next year there will be a new cast, but I can assure people it will be an excellent one,” Rosenzweig said. “There are a lot of talented musicians out there who are looking for opportunities such as the one that we offer.”
Amiable Neighbors
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 8
WHERE: Marigny Opera House, 725 St. Ferdinand St., New Orleans
TICKETS: $20. Students (with ID) $10
An Ode for Troubled Times
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 11
WHERE: Dixon Hall, Tulane University
TICKETS: Free
INFO: (504) 948-9998. louismoreauinstitute.org/