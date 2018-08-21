Films about architecture aren’t only for architects.
Kyle Bergman, director of the Architecture and Design Film Festival, looks for human stories in the context of architecture and design.
The third New Orleans edition of the New York-based festival begins Thursday at the Contemporary Arts Center. “Big Time,” the opening night film, follows Danish architect Bjarke Ingels as he struggles to complete his grandest projects, the New York City skyscraper W57 and World Trade Center 2.
“Ingels is at the top of the architectural world,” Bergman said. “But the film is about how his trajectory to fame affects him. It’s a film that a young musician or chef can watch and learn from. It resonates with a wide audience.”
“Big Time” and the world premiere of a trailer for a documentary about Shreveport modernist architects Samuel and William Wiener will screen at 8 p.m. Thursday at the CAC. The festival’s opening night reception begins at 6 p.m. All other screenings are Friday through Sunday at the Broad Theater.
Entering its 10th year this fall, the Architecture and Design Film Festival travels to various cities each year. Its 2017-2018 season includes New York, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and Athens, Greece.
In 2015, Stacy Pfingsten, then the new executive director of the Louisiana Architecture Foundation, asked Bergman to bring the festival to New Orleans. She was looking for architecture-themed programming beyond the usual touring lecturers.
“It’s a great fit here,” Pfingsten said. “New Orleanians love a good festival. I also thought we could use more indoor programming and AC in August. And many architecture films have not been shown here. We’re bringing films that have never been shown in Louisiana.”
Bergman doesn’t take the festival to every city that asks for it.
“A lot of places approach me,” he said. “It really depends on who I’m going to work with. The Louisiana Architectural Foundation is a great organization. And I love New Orleans. It’s the smallest event we do, but it’s super sweet. There’s great architecture there and a range of architecture. And it’s such a design city and art city and film city. Of course, it’s a music city. All of the arts are so vibrant there. It made sense to bring the festival to New Orleans.”
The New Orleans festival is customized through panel discussions with local experts. The Louisiana Architecture Foundation is also producing films about the state’s architects, including the aforementioned Wiener brothers.
“They did groundbreaking work in the 1930s,” Pfingsten said of the Wieners. “Many people don’t know that Louisiana was on the forefront of modern architecture in the nation.”
Other Louisiana Architecture Foundation projects include a film about Nathaniel Cortlandt Curtis Jr. and Arthur Quentin Davis, the award-winning New Orleans architects whose hundreds of projects included the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
“That’s one way we localize the festival for Louisiana,” Pfingsten said. “But I also love the fact that, for the price of a movie ticket, someone can learn about design in the Congo or the Czech Republic or The Netherlands. We’re taking you around the world in a movie seat.”
Although Bergman loves all of the festival’s films, he picked some highlights:
“Big Time”: Thursday at 6 p.m. at the CAC and Sunday at 7:15 p.m. at the Broad Theater.
“Made in Ilima”: In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the isolated Ilima community collaborated with the African Wildlife Foundation and architectural firm MASS Design Group to build a conservation-focused primary school and community center. Friday at 7:15 p.m. and Saturday at 5:15 p.m.
“Building Hope: The Maggie’s Centres:” Architects create thoughtfully conceived buildings that can comfort cancer patients. Saturday at 11:15 a.m.
“Five Seasons: The Gardens of Piet Oudolf”: A film about The Netherlands’ Piet Oudolf, the most influential garden designer of his generation. Locations include fields of desert wildflowers in West Texas; post-industrial forests in Pennsylvania; and the Hauser & Wirth Somerset multipurpose arts center in the United Kingdom. Saturday at 7:15 p.m. and Sunday at 4:45 p.m.
