As Broadway rockers go, the title song from “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” is surely among the best. The blistering glam-punk track is a show stopper that sums up the rock musical’s main plot point in two succinct lines: “My sex-change operation got botched...now all I got is a Barbie Doll crotch.”
“Hedwig,” written by John Cameron Mitchell (book) and Stephen Trask (music and lyrics), premiered off-Broadway in 1998, where it generated a “Rocky Horror”-like cult following during its two-year run. After a movie adaption in 2001, the show finally made it to Broadway in 2014, nabbing a Tony for Best Revival of a Musical.
In a new production starring Edward Carter Simon and directed by co-star Kimberly Kaye (at Café Istanbul through Sept. 23), “Hedwig” lands squarely in the sweet spot of New Orleans’ downtown performing arts scene, blending the frenetic energy of fierce drag, raunchy comedy and ragged rock and roll.
The show is framed as a real-time cabaret performance by German singer Hedwig (Simon), a David Bowie-esque songwriter behind the success of fictional pop star Tommy Gnosis. At the top of the show, Hedwig sets up the story: a recent run-in with the washed-up Gnosis led to a sex and drug-induced car crash that reignited interest in Gnosis’ career, but left Hedwig stranded in the shadows. Now, Gnosis is playing a nearby venue to big crowds, while Hedwig takes a smaller stage just within earshot, intent on revealing her side of the story.
As Hedwig, Simon commands the stage in a pair of patent leather platform boots. He prowls and prances, sporting ripped denim and a strong jawline. Conventional notions of drag queen or gender identity don’t apply to Hedwig, a character that “Hedwig” writer Mitchell has called “a gender of one.”
The first half of the show is dedicated to Hedwig’s origin story, explaining how the “girly boy” from East Berlin gets seduced by an American soldier and is convinced to undergo a sex-change operation so they can legally marry and return to the States.
In the show’s second half, Hedwig reminisces on her early life stateside, where she meets a young neighbor with a budding interest in rock and roll. She takes him under her wing, nurturing the pop idol Tommy Gnosis.
Both halves of the show are equally compelling, due largely to Simon’s telling. As Hedwig, he gets plenty of laughs, but never panders, relying instead on swaggering self-confidence and a bawdy wit that belie the hurt and shame of life on the margins.
The balance of angst and pathos is best revealed in a pair of numbers at the show’s midpoint — the aforementioned “Angry Inch,” followed by the heartbreakingly catchy “Wig in a Box” — and then culminates in a frenzied strobe-lit catharsis in the final moments.
On stage, Hedwig is backed by a four-piece rock band (music directed by Ainsley Matich) and accompanied by her new husband, Yitzhak (Kimberly Kaye), a Jewish drag queen that Hedwig picked up in Croatia. As Yitzhak, Kaye serves as foil to Hedwig’s antics, and her soft-hearted performance adds another layer of sentiment to the affectionate tale.
Kaye’s direction keeps the show wound tight, and the 90-minute run time rarely drags. The band, though solid, blends into the background, forgoing the rock and roll theatrics and guitar solo grandstanding that could kick the show up another notch. Some locals-only gags are a nice touch, including shout outs to both Big Daddy’s and Big Freedia.
The production’s credits include Michael Cerveris as creative consultant, a two-time Tony winner who played Hedwig off-Broadway and on London’s West End. Cerveris’ insights likely contribute to the success of the production, which maintains its theatrical integrity while still getting down and dirty.
In fact, it’s easy to imagine that a character like Hedwig, despite having the chops to wow a Broadway crowd, feels more at home in an intimate Bywater dive, where glitter, sequins and teased-out wigs are often the rule rather than the exception.
***********
"Hedwig and the Angry Inch"
WHEN: Through Sept. 23
WHERE: Café Istanbul, 2372 St. Claude Avenue
TICKETS: $27
INFO: hedwignola.com