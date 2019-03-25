Now that Mardi Gras is in the past, it’s time for “Bonnie-Gras,” a celebration on Sunday, March 31, for Bonnie Warren.
Warren is being honored as “Dame Emeritus” by Les Dames d’Escoffier New Orleans Chapter for her longtime involvement in public relations, publishing and hospitality.
The event is also a benefit for Les Dames and Southern Food & Beverage Museum, with food including flavors from Warren’s heritage: She was born in South Africa to missionary parents before coming to the U.S., ultimately settling in New Orleans.
SoFAB’s Director of Culinary Programming Jyl Benson is creating the menu of dishes from different African countries.
“Bonnie is one of my mentors,” Benson said.
The menu will include ground-nut stew and bread served with dukkah-spiced oil, a condiment made with herbs, nuts and spices. Harkening to Warren’s Southern roots, barbecue pit master and SoFAB’s Curator of Meat Science Dan Robert will prepare a pork shoulder smoked for 17 hours and served as a slider with traditional Southern sides.
Warren was the director of public relations at Brennan’s restaurant for 29 years and has worked with Houmas House Plantation for more than 10 years managing its media relations. She has written two books with photographer Cheryl Gerber, “New Orleans Historic Homes” and “New Orleans at Christmas,” both from Pelican Publishing Co., and is a former food critic for “Gambit,” as well as founding editor of “New Orleans Homes & Lifestyles” and former city editor for “Better Homes and Gardens.”
“Bonnie Warren is a shining example of a strong, accomplished and successful woman who has excelled in the hospitality arena for more than 50 years,” said Les Dames d’Escoffier New Orleans co-founder Beth D’Addonno. “She is always available to mentor and uplift other women, a tenet and core value of Les Dames d'Escoffier and has contributed to dozens of women’s successes over the years.”
It is a sentiment echoed by Les Dames d’Escoffier co-founder and President Stephanie Carter, who added, “We're so proud to celebrate her as our first honorary dame."
Les Dames d’Escoffier is a nonprofit organization of women in the food, beverage and hospitality professions who aim to create excellence in food and offer mutual support. The New Orleans Chapter was founded in 2017.
The event starts at 3 p.m. at SoFAB, named as one of the “11 of the World’s Top Food Museums” by CNN, at 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.
Tickets are $20 per person and include wine, beer and food.
Click here for more information or tickets, or go to natfab.org and click on "Events."